Pontiac, MI

Pontiac shooting results in death of 22-year-old man and suspect on the loose

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
 4 days ago

PONTIAC (WWJ) -- A 22-year-old Pontiac man is dead after a shooting on Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the Cornerstone Townhomes on Ridgemont Street in Pontiac and it appears to be drug related, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said three men were seen near the open driver’s door of the victim’s car and one of the suspects was seen shooting the victim as he tried to drive away.

Community members removed the victim from the car and performed CPR.

Authorities determined the man sustained a single gunshot wound in his abdomen area and despite efforts by the citizens and doctors, he died at the hospital.

The shooter has been identified by detectives and are now searching for him.

This shooting is not related to the recent drive-by shootings in the area, said the Sheriff’s Department.

There is no information on if anyone else was hurt.

Detectives and the Sheriff’s Forensic Lab are currently investigating.

Patricia Patrick
3d ago

Pontiac is a heavy drug and gang area now sadly this is not going to stop may have to call in the national guard the sheriff are burned out

