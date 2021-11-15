Cedar Point announces ride removals, new attractions coming in 2022

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WWJ) -- Big changes are rolling into Cedar Point next year!

Since the park closed its gates for the winter months, officials have been working hard to remove and revamp several attractions for 2022.

Earlier this year, Cedar Point announced that the Wicked Twister would not be returning for another season. Though the ride is still standing, it seems that park goers shouldn’t expect to see it when Cedar Point reopens next spring.

The amusement park is also saying farewell to a longtime attraction in Frontier Town.

According to CedarPoint.com, the Antique Cars ride, which has been a staple at the park since 1969, has been demolished to make way for a new culinary location.

Photo credit Courtesy of Cedar Point

“The new location will be built on the site of the Antique Cars ride,” Tony Clark, Cedar Point Director of Communications, wrote in a blog . “So that means this ride will not return in 2022, but we still have the Cadillac Cars – a very similar ride – for you to enjoy going forward.”

The park does have plans to keep the covered bridge that was at the center of the ride, so park goers can still stroll across and enjoy a piece of the longtime attraction.

Photo credit Courtesy of Cedar Point

At present time, details surrounding the new dining spot are being kept under wraps, as the Cedar Point team continues to work on finalizing the location’s name, menu and theme.

“All of that will be revealed in the coming months,” Clark writes. “The culinary experience at Cedar Point continues to get better each season, and this is another huge step in providing quality dining experiences for all tastes and preferences.”

Get more details on the changes coming to Cedar Point and see photos of the recent construction by on their website .