ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Walmart Black Friday deals: What’s on sale and when you can buy

By Gary Gilbert, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26GhrZ_0cxNTusU00

BENTONVILLE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — Walmart has unveiled its final deals for the Black Friday Deals for Days event.

The company said Monday that customers will find savings beginning online Monday, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. ET. The in-store deals ramp up at 5 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 26.

Walmart+ members will have early access to the Black Friday event, starting at 2 p.m. CT on Monday, Nov. 22.

Black Friday 2021 deals already? These retailers say yes

The company released the following list of what are expected to be popular deals.

  • Xbox Series S Console for $299
  • Xbox Series X Console for $499 (Online Only)
  • Play Station 5 Console for $499 (Online Only)
  • Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (Special Buy)
  • onn. 70” Class 4K Smart TV with Roku for $398 (Special Buy)
  • Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm for $109 (Save $90)
  • PowerXL 12-quart 6-in-1 Air Fryer Oven for $69 (Special Buy)
  • Hart 20V 5-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $138 (Special Buy)
  • iRobot Roomba i1 + Self-Empty Robot $349 (Save $230)
  • Reebok Men’s and Women’s Fleece Hoodie for $15.50
  • Wrangler Men’s 5-Star Jeans for $13 (Save $4.87–$5.97)
  • 4-foot Fabric Santa for $25 (Special Buy)
  • SaluSpa Hollywood Portable Spa for $298 (Save $101)

You can view the entire list of deals on Walmart’s website .

The timeline of the 2021 deals is similar to the model Walmart followed in 2020 when many deals first appeared online rather than in-store as a way to thin crowds on the traditionally raucous shopping day during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bentonville, Arkansas, company has already hosted rounds of deals this month as the company attempts to capture a holiday shopping audience that is increasingly online and willing to spend earlier in the shopping cycle.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

The best budget gifts for moms

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gift for moms is best? Even those on a tight gift budget can find a way to impress mom this year with dozens of affordable gifts available. When you gift-shop within a certain price range, including for mom, it doesn’t necessarily mean you’re […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
Local
Arkansas Sports
Bentonville, AR
Sports
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
WEHT/WTVW

6 best high-end gifts for couples

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which high-end gift for couples is best?  If you want to splurge on someone, then you’re already in the right spirit, but there’s definitely a wrong way to splurge. Make sure that whatever you’re spending money on is something that you know the recipient has an interest […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WEHT/WTVW

Best budget gift for your husband

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget gifts for your husband are best? There’s never a bad time to shower your loved ones with tokens of appreciation. However, when it comes to buying gifts for your husband, it can get pretty expensive quickly. Thankfully, there are a wide variety of clever knickknacks, […]
RECIPES
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy