Is it safe for kids to get the flu and COVID vaccines at the same time?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Flu season is here again, and those virus infections will overlap with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, creating the possibility of a "twindemic" of two distinct, dangerous illnesses that cause (among other things) respiratory distress, hospitalizations and death for millions of people. Nationwide lockdowns that kept people distanced, mixed with the annual flu shot, largely helped dodge the double blast of infections last year. But this year, things are different. Many other viruses, like RSV and rhinovirus, are coming back. And the flu likely will follow suit.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO