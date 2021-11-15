ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

SCOTUS to address arbitration waiver split in Taco Bell franchisee case

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
 4 days ago
(Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to settle a split among appeals courts over the standard a plaintiff must meet to show that a defendant has waived its ability to compel arbitration.

The justices granted certiorari to Robyn Morgan, the named plaintiff in a proposed wage-and-hour class action against Taco Bell franchisee Sundance Inc. She says the company cannot send her claims to arbitration because it did not raise the issue for eight months after she sued.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in March disagreed, finding that Sundance's litigation strategy of pursuing mediation in Morgan's case before moving to compel arbitration had not prejudiced Morgan's case.

The ruling deepened an existing split in which seven appeals courts had imposed a similar prejudice standard while three others have said prejudice is only one factor to be considered when determining whether a party waived the ability to compel arbitration.

Karla Gilbride of Public Justice, who represents Morgan, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Neither did lawyers at Fisher Phillips who represent Sundance, which operates about 150 Taco Bell locations in several states.

Morgan, who worked at a Sundance-owned Taco Bell in Iowa, accused the company in a 2018 lawsuit of violating federal wage law by shifting hours worked to future work weeks in order to avoid overtime pay obligations.

Sundance moved to dismiss, claiming the lawsuit was precluded by a nearly identical pending class action in Michigan federal court. Mediation efforts in both cases failed while the motion was pending, according to court filings.

An Iowa federal judge denied the motion four months after it was filed, and in May 2019 rejected Sundance's motion to compel arbitration. The judge said that by filing the motion to dismiss, Sundance had implicitly waived its ability to invoke arbitration.

The 8th Circuit reversed in a 2-1 ruling, saying Morgan could not show she was prejudiced by the eight-month delay. No initial scheduling conference had taken place, no discovery had been initiated, and no merits-based motions had been filed when Sundance moved to compel arbitration, the majority found.

Morgan in her August petition told the Supreme Court that a requirement that plaintiffs show prejudice violated the Federal Arbitration Act, which puts arbitration agreements on "an equal footing with other contracts." That means courts must apply state contract principles rather than inventing a federal standard, Morgan said.

Sundance in response argued that because all courts consider prejudice to be a factor in the analysis, there was no actual split to be resolved.

The case is Morgan v. Sundance Inc, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-328.

For Morgan: Karla Gilbride of Public Justice

For Sundance: Reyburn Lominack of Fisher Phillips

bloomberglaw.com

Taco Bell Case Puts Arbitration in Spotlight at Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to consider whether an Iowa fast-food worker must arbitrate her overtime claims against a Taco Bell franchise, rather than press them in federal court. Accepting the case could signal that the court may have found a stopping point for robust enforcement of arbitration rights, which...
Law & Crime

SCOTUS Takes Up Case of More Than 500 Taco Bell Employees Who Say They Were Cheated Out of Overtime Pay

The Supreme Court of the United States granted certiorari in a case involving hundreds of Taco Bell employees who say they’ve been illegally cheated out of overtime pay. The group of more 500 plaintiffs filed a class action lawsuit against Sundance, Inc. — a company that owns more than 150 Taco Bell franchises — over its wage and hour practices. Sundance argues that the case shouldn’t be heard by a judge, but rather, by an arbitrator. The aggrieved workers disagree, arguing that if Sundance wanted to arbitrate, it should have said so from the start.
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Passes on Challenge to $114 Million Kickback Case

Anti-Kickback Statute ruling involving blood test scheme stands. Petition said 4th Cir. expanded law to cover innocent conduct. The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that it declined to review a challenge to an appeals court decision upholding a $114 million verdict finding that the co-owner of a marketing firm and others engaged in a blood test kickback scheme to defraud Medicare.
Austin Chronicle

Death Watch: SCOTUS Hears Texas Spiritual-Advisor Case

Seth Kretzer stood before the U.S. Supreme Court on Nov. 9 and reiterated the arguments that led SCOTUS to cancel the execution of his client, John Henry Ramirez, two months earlier: Death row inmates have a Constitutional right to be accompanied at their executions by spiritual advisers of their choice, who should be allowed to lay on hands and recite prayers as the condemned are put to death.
Esquire

The Supreme Court May Execute Steve Bannon's Plan to Destroy the Administrative State

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard challenges to the draconian Texas anti-choice law, a proceeding that might well be the first tolling of the death knell for the reproductive freedom that ensued after the Court’s decision in Roe v. Wade. This is undoubtedly a momentous bit of business, especially in the context of how we came to this 6-3 conservative majority on the high bench. However, on Friday, when very few people were watching, the Court took another action that is equally terrifying. Remember when Steve Bannon was yammering about destroying “the administrative state”? Members of the Supreme Court do. From the New York Times:
Business Insider

Justice Department charges 2 Iranians who pretended to be Proud Boys, sent Republican officials a fake ballot fraud video, and threatened tens of thousands of Democratic voters

DOJ announced the indictments of two Iranian nationals on Thursday for foreign election interference. The duo posed as Proud Boys, sending a fake video to Republican officials that showed ballot tampering. They also sent emails threatening violence to tens of thousands of Democratic voters. The Department of Justice announced on...
Reuters

Elizabeth Warren urges SEC to investigate Trump's SPAC deal

Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren on Thursday urged Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Gary Gensler to investigate a planned merger between former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company and a blank-check firm for potential violations of securities laws. Trump Media and Technology Group may have privately...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee says state will follow OSHA’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee said in a Thursday press conference that Washington will follow OSHA’s criteria for a COVID-19 vaccine mandate, pending current court challenges. The governor said the state is waiting for judicial decisions but will follow the criteria from OSHA on President Biden’s mandate, except where...
The Associated Press

No settlement for separated migrant families amid criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — Migrants whose children were taken from them under former President Donald Trump’s zero-tolerance border policy have not reached a settlement agreement with the U.S. government, a lawyer for the families said Thursday as he and other advocates pushed back at increasing criticism of a proposal to pay compensation to them.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

