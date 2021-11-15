New rule aimed at cutting back plastic utensil use takes effect in L.A.

Beginning Monday, disposable foodware, including utensils and napkins, will only be available at Los Angeles restaurants on request.

The new ordinance, approved by the City Council in April, effects food and beverage establishments with 26 or more employees, and will expand to cover all such businesses by April 2022.

In prohibiting covered restaurants from offering disposable foodware without customer request, the Council aimed to reduce plastic waste.

"The casual disposal of tons of plastic utensils has severely affected our beautiful coastline," said Councilmember Paul Krekorian, who spearheaded formulation of the new ordinance, said in a statement after introducing the motion in January. "This action will help us gain a measure of control over what has become an environmental catastrophe."

It is also aimed at saving costs for food and beverage establishments. Councilmember Paul Koretz said California restaurants that have already switched to by-request-only utensil policies have saved between $3,000 and $21,000 a year.

Facilities found in violation of the ordinance will be subject to a written notice for the first and second offenses, follwed by a $25 fine for each subsequent. A business' collective fines may not exceed $300 per calendar year.

