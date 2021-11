EPA has asked agency advisers to reassess the health effects of the two most notorious "forever chemicals,” a move that could translate into stronger regulations. The agency has tasked its Science Advisory Board with reviewing draft scientific documents pertaining to two per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, PFOA and PFOS, both of which are linked to widespread drinking water contamination. That peer-review process will allow the agency to quickly update its drinking water health advisories as EPA moves to regulate the two chemicals.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO