ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins Coach Brian Flores Names Tua Tagovailoa Starter vs. Jets

By Ben Pickman
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zS9oG_0cxNSb6S00

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has named Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback for its upcoming game against the Jets.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores has named Tua Tagovailoa as the team's starting quarterback for its game against the Jets in Week 11.

Tagovailoa did not start Thursday night's 22–10 win over the Ravens, but did finish the game after quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down with a knee injury.

The second-year quarterback had been dealing with a fracture in his throwing hand. He completed eight of 13 passes for 158 and added a one-yard rushing touchdown.

"I thought Tua did a good job of fighting through the discomfort," Flores said last Thursday. "He banged his finger too during the game too, which is what we were trying to avoid. So I think this situation with Tua, obviously I've said many times, he's our quarterback.

Flores added Monday that Tagovailoa has had time to rest the discomfort in his hand.

Tagovailoa has thrown for just under 2,000 yards this season, tossing seven touchdowns and five interceptions.

After a 1–7 start to the year, Miami has won two straight games.

Kickoff next Sunday against the Jets, who are 2–7, is set for 1 p.m. ET.

More NFL Coverage:

For more coverage of the Dolphins, visit All Dolphins

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Miami Dolphins Announce They’ve Signed A New QB

The Miami Dolphins added a quarterback on Wednesday morning–just not the high-profile one they’ve been linked to extensively. Dolphins head coach Brian Flores announced this morning that the team is adding Central Connecticut State product Jake Dolegala to its practice squad. It’s not Deshaun Watson, but Dolegala is a developmental...
NFL
OCRegister

Dolphins quarterback claimed off waivers by Eagles

The Reid Sinnett era in Miami is over. The Dolphins’ plan to re-sign the third-string quarterback back onto the team’s practice squad if he cleared waivers was squashed Monday when the Philadelphia Eagles claimed him. The Dolphins waived Sinnett on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s 30-28 loss to the Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Dan Marino Had Special Message For Tua Tagovailoa

Legendary Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino appeared to have a special message for Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday afternoon. Tagovailoa, a first-round NFL Draft pick out of Alabama in 2020, has struggled mightily as the Dolphins starting quarterback this season. He’s dealt with injuries and played inconsistently behind center for the South Florida franchise.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Ravens’ Lamar Jackson sounds off on losing temper in brutal loss to Dolphins

Baltimore Ravens star QB Lamar Jackson admits that he lost his cool during a rather frustrating loss against the Miami Dolphins in Week 10. Jackson’s offense fell short on Thursday night as they were limited to a season-low of just 10 points after the final whistle, breaking the team’s 51-game regular-season streak of scoring at least 14 points – the second-longest streak in league history.
NFL
Yardbarker

Brian Flores questioned for handling of Dolphins' QB situation

The Miami Dolphins QB situation heading into Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was about as odd as it gets. Backup Jacoby Brissett started his second consecutive game with starter Tua Tagovailoa suffering through a broken finger on his throwing hand. Interestingly enough, Tua was still active to serve as...
NFL
The Spun

Jets Quarterback Joe Flacco Confirms His Vaccination Status

Joe Flacco is poised to make his first NFL start since the 2020 season with the New York Jets this weekend against the Miami Dolphins. With rookie Zach Wilson still banged up and Mike White coming back to Earth, the 36-year-old former Super Bowl MVP will lead the organization into battle on Sunday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#The Jets#American Football#Mmqb#The Safest Players
CBS Sports

NFL Week 10 injuries: Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa questionable vs. Ravens; Alvin Kamara misses Saints practice

And just like that, we're halfway through the 2021 regular season. With nine weeks in the rearview mirror and nine more on the horizon, it'll certainly be a mad dash for a number of clubs as they look to reach the postseason. This week there are a number of pivotal games for the playoff standings, including Patriots-Browns and Chiefs-Raiders. Of course, injuries are always going to factor into these games in some form or another and Week 10 is no exception.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sporting News

Ravens vs. Dolphins final score, results: Tua Tagovailoa returns, helps Dolphins to upset victory

Tua Tagovailoa took over for an injured Jacoby Brissett early in the second half and led the Dolphins to a 22-10 upset of the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football." Brissett (11-for-23 passing, 156 yards) exited the game with a knee injury at the start of the third quarter. Tagovailoa was listed as the backup quarterback going into the matchup because of a fractured finger. As Brissett entered the medical tent on the Miami sideline, Tagovailoa prepared to take his place.
NFL
Miami Herald

Dolphins’ Flores addresses Tagovailoa, Fuller injury, potential offensive line changes

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that Tua Tagovailoa has made progress but remains limited with his fractured middle finger on his throwing hand and his status for Thursday’s game against visiting Baltimore remains in question. Jacoby Brissett would start again if Tagovailoa cannot. Flores said Brissett would have...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa’s status for Thursday night vs. Ravens to come down to game day

With the quick turnaround of a Thursday night game after Tua Tagovailoa was unable to start in Sunday’s win over the Houston Texans, the Miami Dolphins quarterback’s status is once again up in the air. Backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett could be in line to make his fifth start in 10 games for an injured Tagovailoa this season. “I would say, if the game were [Tuesday] night, it would be ...
NFL
chatsports.com

Dolphins vs. Jets 2021 Week 11 injury report: Christian Wilkins does not practice, Tua Tagovailoa limited for Miami

The Miami Dolphins will likely be facing quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday when they kickoff against the New York Jets it was reported early on Wednesday. Flacco will be the third different starter New York has had this season, with four quarterbacks, including Flacco, having already made appearances on the year. Rookie Zach Wilson has struggled in his assimilation to the NFL game while also dealing with a knee injury.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

22K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy