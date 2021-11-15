Cats, Griz survive trap games, setting up Top 10 Brawl

In just over a week, Bobcat football will face off against the Montana Grizzlies for the first time since 2019. The storied rivalry between MSU and UM dates back to 1897, when the two universities were just four and two years old, respectively. Since then, The Brawl of the Wild has evolved into a tradition that holds the attention of the entire state for one Saturday a year. Both schools have enjoyed periods of dominance over the course of the rivalry, as with MSU’s current four-year win streak. Most of the rivalry’s recent history is familiar to Bobcat football fans, but the Brawl was just as rowdy in 1958 when Darryl Dupuis led the Cats to a 20-6 victory in Missoula. To hear a first-person account of the game, I spoke with Dupuis about his days as a Bobcat quarterback.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO