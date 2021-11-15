ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Cats, Griz survive trap games, setting up Top 10 Brawl

By Kason Clark
Havre Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAGSTAFF, ARIZ. — Every time you think Montana's defense has put together its best performance of the season, they find a new way to step their game up. The No. 9 Grizzlies put forth another massive effort in what has been an incredible season in a dominant 30-3 victory over Northern...

www.havredailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Alabama quarterback returns to Carolina

Kamari McClellan picked up an offer from South Carolina over the summer, while he was in town for a Shane Beamer Football Camp session. The 2024 quarterback out of Oxford (Ala.) High School returned recently to watch South Carolina’s 40-17 win over Florida. “It was good, it was nice, I...
ALABAMA STATE
KULR8

Where to Watch: Cat-Griz Watch Parties

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Bars and restaurants across Montana and beyond are preparing for both Cats and Griz fans who are unable to make it to Washington-Grizzly Stadium for the 120th Brawl of the Wild. Both the Montana State University Alumni Association and University of Montana Alumni Association have worked with...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
AM 1450 KMMS

Oh, It’s On. The Best of Mean Montana Comments, Cat/Griz Edition

As you may or may not know, part of my job is writing articles. Now, keep in mind, I've spent the majority of my life on the radio, so writing is a little different than talking. Nonetheless, I enjoy being able to express my viewpoints and write about stuff that I think is interesting. I also enjoy reading the comments from those that read the articles I write.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Lady Griz pick up 1st win this season

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lady Griz took on Northwest Nazarene for their first nonconference game of the season and were able to walk away with a 84-46 win Tuesday night. Not only was this a big game for the team with it being the season opener, but it was also their first game under a new head coach.
MISSOULA, MT
saturdaytradition.com

Vicious brawl halts college football rivalry game

There have been some incredible and intense rivalries in college football at the HBCU level. The longest rivalry in HBCU football history between the Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls and Livingstone Blue Bears is one of the top rivalries. On Saturday, the matchup between Johnson C. Smith and Livingstone was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Griz
Person
Nau
Person
Cole Grossman
chatsports.com

There was a brawl in an Arizona Fall League game

This is not a headline you likely expected to read here, or anywhere else. The Arizona Fall League is a developmental league, with a relaxed atmosphere and players performing in front of small gatherings that include a lot of family members and scouts. One of those scouts recorded this video...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Havre Daily News

Hi-Line Football: Longhorns, Pioneers tumble in semifnals

FORT BENTON - The 2021 season has been one to remember for the Fort Benton Longhorns. Along with a 6-1 record, the Longhorns won their first two playoff games to reach the semifinals this past Saturday. Unfortunately for them, the road came to an end as they lost to Drummond-Philipsburg, 38-22, at home.
FORT BENTON, MT
KULR8

Watch Now: Montana State’s Amandre Williams talks Cat-Griz

Montana State senior defensive lineman Amandre Williams talks to the media about the MSU-Montana rivalry, how it compares to the Apple Cup (he transferred to MSU from Washington), MSU nose tackle Chase Benson and more on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021 at the Bobcat Athletic Complex in Bozeman. The 120th Brawl of the Wild will take place Saturday in Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Wild Game Recipes for Brawl of the Wild Game

From Kamp Cook at the Montana Outdoor Radio Show (on KLYQ Saturdays):. We are getting excited about the annual Brawl of the Wild game. One of the oldest rivalries in college football history. More importantly, it is a Montana tradition that is over a century old. In my time on this earth, The Griz/Cat game has always coincided with the home stretch of Montana's big game hunting season. For my family, the annual football game tends to cut into at least one of our days in the field. Just like the tradition of hunting on Thanksgiving, we may hunt a little in the morning, only to race home early in the day to make food and watch football.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#College Football#American Football#Bsc
Billings Gazette

Brawl echoes: Former NFL players reminisce about Cat-Griz memories

MISSOULA — The best thing about talking Brawl of the Wild with ex-players is they usually speak freely. In some cases it's downright raw, while others still can't bring themselves to dish up "bulletin board" material. "You start talking about that game from the final whistle the week before," offered...
NFL
Havre Daily News

Orediggers bury Lights in season finale

The Montana State University-Northern football team has had to endure its fair share of adversity this fall so the Lights were hoping to end the season on a positive note when they went to Butte Saturday to face Montana Tech. Instead, the Lights suffered a 41-0 loss to the Orediggers as they could not get their offense going, especially the ground game.
MONTANA STATE
msuexponent.com

Alumni Quarterback Looks Back on Cat/Griz Rivalry

In just over a week, Bobcat football will face off against the Montana Grizzlies for the first time since 2019. The storied rivalry between MSU and UM dates back to 1897, when the two universities were just four and two years old, respectively. Since then, The Brawl of the Wild has evolved into a tradition that holds the attention of the entire state for one Saturday a year. Both schools have enjoyed periods of dominance over the course of the rivalry, as with MSU’s current four-year win streak. Most of the rivalry’s recent history is familiar to Bobcat football fans, but the Brawl was just as rowdy in 1958 when Darryl Dupuis led the Cats to a 20-6 victory in Missoula. To hear a first-person account of the game, I spoke with Dupuis about his days as a Bobcat quarterback.
BOZEMAN, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Digital Courier

Before dental school, Missoula's Byron Rollins hopes to help Montana State extend 'Cat-Griz win streak

Byron Rollins is excited for this year’s ‘Cat-Griz game, and not just because he’s a Montana State player who was denied a chance to play in it last year. Rollins grew up in Missoula and graduated from Missoula Sentinel, so many of his friends and family members will attend the game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium on Saturday. The junior has been an important defensive lineman for MSU as well.
MISSOULA, MT
Havre Daily News

Hi-Line Athletes of the Week

Big Sandy had another great year on the gridiron, and quarterback Braydon Cline was a big reason why. In Big Sandy’s last two playoff games, including Saturday’s narrow loss at Froid-Lake in the Six-Man semifinals, Cline threw four touchdowns and also rushed the ball extremely well, as he helped the Pioneers advance to the Six-Man semifinals for yet another season. Cline will now play for the Pioneer basketball team this winter.
HAVRE, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy