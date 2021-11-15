ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Woman Dead, 3 Deputies Injured in Ramona House Fire

By City News Service
 4 days ago
Flames from the burning home in Ramona. Courtesy Cal Fire

A woman described as “elderly” died in a house fire in Ramona Monday, and three deputies who tried repeatedly to get the woman out of the home were treated for minor injuries.

At 2:31 a.m., deputies found a house engulfed in flames in the 500 block of Telford Lane after responding to a 911 call from a woman who was “screaming for help,” according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department Ramona Substation.

Upon entering the home, deputies heard someone inside and “attempted to instruct the elderly female to crawl out of the house,” but the woman was unable to move, Lt. Daniel Vengler said in a statement. Deputies also attempted to enter the house to carry the woman out.

“Deputies entered the house a third time, crawling along the ground, trying to get to the female occupant,” Vengler said. “Again, smoke and flames overwhelmed the deputies who were forced to leave the house.”

The woman died during the fire.

Three deputies were taken to a hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries, and all were released.

Cal Fire reported that the fire was doused by 4:30 a.m., but the house was largely destroyed.

No other information was released. The San Diego County Sheriff’s Bomb Arson team was investigating the fire.

Updated at 10:15 a.m. Nov.15, 2021

–City News Service

