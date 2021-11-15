Military families struggle with food insecurity

COVID-19 kills. Over 783,000 Americans dead and over 90,000 new cases each day, as of Nov. 12. Seventy percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated and protected, but 60 million remain unvaccinated. These unvaccinated people risk infection and infecting others in this perilous time. Some hesitate, erroneously believing vaccines contain fetal cells or affect fertility; others claim exemption for personal or religious beliefs. Consider: Laboratory-grown, purified fetal cell lines, not fetal tissue, were used by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in creating/producing coronavirus vaccines which contain no fetal cells or DNA. These cell lines are generations removed from source cells extracted in the 1970s/1980s.

