Military families struggle with food insecurity

TOLEDO, Ohio — Each day, more people around the globe are faced with food insecurity. In Toledo, one in five children does not know where their next meal will come from. But, thousands of families will be able to get another meal, thanks to some local volunteers and a community food build held at St. John's Jesuit High School in south Toledo.
After visiting his father in the hospital Nov. 5, Alan Ainger felt hopeful. His father, David, seemed stronger, and there was a chance he could beat the health issues he was fighting complicated by COVID-19. Alan had good news to bring to the more than 50 harvest volunteers when they...
(The Center Square) – More than 213,100 households receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits will see a bit more in their monthly allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont said in a news release the state’s Department of Social Services will distribute $32.3 million in taxpayer-funded SNAP benefits on Wednesday as part of federal relief dollars sent to states during the pandemic.
A deadly parasite called Strongyloides is spreading in the major country of America. There have been confirmed reports of a pregnant woman and her two-year-old child being infected with a deadly parasite called Strongyloides.
COVID-19 kills. Over 783,000 Americans dead and over 90,000 new cases each day, as of Nov. 12. Seventy percent of adult Americans are fully vaccinated and protected, but 60 million remain unvaccinated. These unvaccinated people risk infection and infecting others in this perilous time. Some hesitate, erroneously believing vaccines contain fetal cells or affect fertility; others claim exemption for personal or religious beliefs. Consider: Laboratory-grown, purified fetal cell lines, not fetal tissue, were used by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson in creating/producing coronavirus vaccines which contain no fetal cells or DNA. These cell lines are generations removed from source cells extracted in the 1970s/1980s.
SAN ANGELO, Texas – For the first time in 30 years, the Children’s Advocacy Center, now of “Greater West Texas,” has expanded services helping thousands in San Angelo and surrounding Concho Valley counties. Development Director Justin Deloach says they wanted the new “Hope House” facility to feel home like. Concho Valley children who’ve experienced abuse […]
It’s a hidden crisis that has existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That estimate by Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks […]
COLUMBIA - During the COVID-19 pandemic, food banks have had an increased need to help people who are food insecure. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, Missouri received $3.4 million for administration expenses for the overall food stamps program. However, it is unknown how the state is spending those funds.
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. — About 42 million people in the United States, including 13 million children, may experience food insecurity this year — a slight improvement from 45 million people and 15 million children who dealt with food insecurity in 2020. When it comes to putting an end to these problems across the nation, organizations […]
Comments / 0