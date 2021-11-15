Giving thanks and giving gifts

Hello hello, and happy (almost) Thanksgiving!

Everyone has different traditions, from big family dinners, to volunteering, to quietly enjoying takeout and a movie. This year, I'm looking forward to spending time with my parents, Lady Gaga and Adam Driver .

If you're traveling this week and feeling a little anxious, it might help to consult this checklist for a COVID-safe and easy journey .

If you're staying home and hosting... Hi, how are you? Doing OK? Need anything? Maybe a turkey-cooking primer ? Or the secret to a perfect pumpkin pie ? How about some tips for hosting Thanksgiving comfortably, safely and happily outside ? You got this.

Black Friday 2021 is nearly upon us and big name retailers like Walmart, Best Buy and more have already started offering savings. Getty/Alba Caro/Reviewed

Now, let's talk Black Friday and gift shopping.

Reviewed's expert deal hunters are already bagging some big ones, like XXXXX, XXXXXXX and XXXXXXXXXX.

And if it's gifts you're after, we can help you find the perfect thing for everyone in your life .

Happy hunting.

