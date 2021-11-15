ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

7 Colleges with the Best Career Placement

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r5VHd_0cxNP5FC00

When people talk about “good schools,” they might be referring to a college’s or university’s faculty, famous alumni, athletic programs, curriculum or reputation for being highly competitive. But what is a “good” school if its graduates have trouble finding work once they’re out in the world?

GOBankingRates identified a list of colleges and universities both public and private, large and small, that stand out for their excellent career placement programs. Some of them are famous and prestigious, others are obscure schools that fly under the radar. All, however, have impressive records of helping their students land jobs upon graduation — earlier, in many cases — that pay well and fit into their chosen field and career goals.

With the pandemic forcing America to rethink the cost and benefits of higher education, these colleges are the ones that are most likely to transform degrees into jobs.

Find Out: What It Really Costs To Attend America’s Top 50 Colleges
Check It Out: Where These Top CEOS Went To College

Quinnipiac University

If Quinnipiac University does some bragging about its career-placement services, it has certainly earned the right. 2021 is the third straight year that the private school in Hamden, Conn., took the No. 1 spot in the Zippia.com “Best Colleges For Getting a Job” rankings. As Quinnipiac points out, Zippia’s list is highly regarded because it tracks graduates for a full decade after they leave college.

Famous for more than just its political polling data, Quinnipiac’s 96.1% placement rate is the best of any college in the entire country, thanks to programs like virtual and on-site career events, peer-to-peer mentoring, and personalized career advisement. Perhaps most importantly, Quinnipiac has a school-specific approach to career placement that lets employers identify and target the right candidates by their academic programs and schools.

Find Out: What You Need To Make To Attend College in Your State

Augustana University

Far away from Connecticut is Augustana University in South Dakota. Not only does Augustana rank No. 1 in the state in terms of career placement, but Zippia lists it as No. 2 in the entire country behind only Quinnipiac — and with a career placement rate of 96.05%, it’s not far behind at all.

Augustana stands out for its excellent resume and cover letter resources and interview preparation tutorials, as well as for its vast network of alumni and employers. It also maintains an impressive database of internships, job openings, and volunteer opportunities for students of all class levels.

Need To Know: Essential Budgeting Tips for College Students

Ohio Northern University

Ohio Northern has imaginative offerings like Handshake, the platform that the school is adopting for placing students in full-time jobs, internships and co-ops. More than 500,000 employers are on Handshake, including every Fortune 500 company, and 80% of students who fill out a basic profile will hear from a recruiter. The school also offers specialized career help like relocation services and help with transitioning to a new industry or negotiating a better salary. It rounds out the top three on the 2021 Zippia rankings with an impressive 95.86% placement rate.

Rethink Your Choice: Don’t Waste Your Money on These 15 College Degrees

Syracuse University

Syracuse doesn’t land a spot in Zippia’s top 10, and its 86% placement rate can’t compete with the alpha pack that runs in the mid-90s. But placement rates aren’t everything — only around 61% of Harvard grads, for example, entered the workforce within a year of leaving school in 2020.

The more granular details of Syracuse’s career placement services tell a broader story.

A full 90% of those who were employed said their job related to their career goals and almost exactly one in three who were in the workforce had secured a full-time position by the time they graduated.

Find Out: Should Employers Require Workers To Take Time Off?

University of Pennsylvania

Penn is a prestigious and super-competitive Ivy League school, so stellar career services shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Among the Class of 2020, 89% are either employed or continuing their education — and they’re making good money. The median starting annual salary for a Penn grad is $85,000.

More than half of the school’s graduates — 55% — accepted positions by October after graduation. As a testament to the school’s job preparation and placement services, almost exactly half of those working full time — 49% — found their jobs directly through the university’s career services department.

Learn More: 45 Jobs That Can Make You a Millionaire Before Retirement

University of Massachusetts Amherst

Few schools incorporate job placement services as thoroughly into student life as UMass, where career planning starts early on in freshman year. Career counselors begin working with students during their first year to explore their interests, skills, and strengths while teaching the basics of resumes and cover letters through early-planning workshops.

During year two, students discuss their career goals and start building their resumes by participating in things like community service programs and student organizations. During their junior year, they build a LinkedIn profile and begin developing both soft and technical skills while planning for internship opportunities. During their senior year, they polish their resumes, attend advanced workshops, identify gaps in their skills and resumes and implement the strategies they’ve developed for success at career fairs, job interviews, and meetings with recruiters.

Time for a Change? Companies That Let You Work From Anywhere

Stonehill College

Also in Massachusetts is Stonehill College, a small, private Catholic school whose impressive 95.83% placement rate is good enough for the top five on the Zippia list. In 2019, 90% of the graduating class was employed, involved in service, or in graduate school within six months. Most of the school’s graduates land a job or grad school placement before they ever receive a diploma.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Colleges with the Best Career Placement

Comments / 0

Related
TechSpot

Google makes career certificates free for US community colleges

In brief: Last week Google announced that it's expanding its Career Certificate program. The program is now free for community colleges and career and technical education high schools across the US. The company is also partnering with four-year universities for the program. Google said that community colleges and technical education...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
KFOR

Best colleges in Oklahoma

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

RANKING: These are the best colleges in South Carolina

Choosing a college is one of the most important decisions a person will make for their education, impacting everything from future earnings and employment to potential student loan debt and social circles. While every student wants to get the best education they possibly can, there are myriad other considerations to take into account: location, size, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
denison.edu

It's time to rethink the college to career experience

It’s time to rethink the false tradeoff we foist on students to choose between the liberal arts foundation they need to succeed long-term, or the pre-professional skills they need to get and succeed in the first job. Universities need to move away from that “either/or” mindset. Students need both. Companies...
GRANVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Augustana College#Quinnipiac University#Augustana University#Harvard#Job Opportunities
WNCT

Career & College Promise program information session Thursday night at CCC

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Thursday there will be an information session at Craven Community College for its Career & College Promise program. It is a tuition-free dual enrollment program that enables high school juniors and seniors to earn college credits. The program allows students to save up to $15,000 before even graduating high school. It […]
NEW BERN, NC
WTRF- 7News

John Marshall High School hosts 27th annual College & Career Fair

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – John Marshall High School held their 27th annual College and Career Fair this afternoon. The event was open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, along with members of the local community.Representatives from over 40 colleges, universities, and technical schools were in attendance, as well as branches of the military and a […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
abc17news.com

Best community colleges in Missouri

Long gone are the days when education levels weren’t inherently tied to income levels. Twenty-first-century teens as young as high school freshmen consider what colleges are available to them sooner rather than later to make a decent living in the long run. Be it grades or money, many young adults...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Western Queens Gazette

College Career Day & Virtual Job Fair

Resorts World New York City (RWNYC) has been all about promoting jobs, and recently hosted another Virtual Job Fair and now the College Career Day. During the College Career Day, which took place at the Hyatt Regency JFK Airport at Resorts World New York on Tuesday, October 19, students from colleges and universities across New York gained inspiration from an enthusiastic group of RWNYC team members who shared their career journeys.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KNSS Radio

Study: 'Best Value Colleges' in Kansas

Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas Study: ‘Best Value Colleges’ in Kansas
KANSAS STATE
piratemedia1.com

College days have fueled me for future career

While I’m sitting here, trying to write this, I want to make sure that I’m not coming off cheesy. I’ve had a great four years at ECU and have had a lot of opportunities that I will be forever grateful for, but there are also a lot of places where ECU and the Greenville community have let me down over the years.
GREENVILLE, NC
thechronicle-news.com

Trinidad State College holds campus-wide career open house

Trinidad State College construction class students (L-R) Ernest Paiz, Stephen Exley, Aaron Vanhorn and Guadalupe Molina and TSC faculty member Shen Montoya are seen here in the Mullen building on the campus of Trinidad State College Wednesday, Nov. 10 during a campuswide career open house. Heavy construction students earn a college diploma and a National Center for Construction Education and Research certification. At right (L-R) Lindsay Barnett (nursing instructor), Jordan Nakianzi (a nursing student of 1.5 years) and Jordan Roblek (a nursing student of 1.5 years) are seen here in the Davis Science building during the open house career event. Nursing students at TSC have access to human patient simulators that give them hands on experience in a safe, controlled learning environment.
TRINIDAD, CO
agrinews-pubs.com

Students prepare for medical careers through the College of ACES

URBANA, Ill. — You may not think of the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois if you’re aiming for a medical career. But health education is, in fact, a major part of the curriculum in ACES’ Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition where students can pursue a pre-health track through the human nutrition concentration.
URBANA, IL
siouxcountyradio.com

Van Roekel to continue his golf career at Northwestern College

Drew Van Roekel (Boyden, Iowa) has signed a letter of intent to continue his golf career at Northwestern College. Van Roekel golfed for Boyden-Hull High School the past three seasons and will play his senior season this upcoming spring. His 18-hole average is currently 78 with an 18-round tournament low of 73. Van Roekel earned first team all-state honors and first team all-conference twice thus far in his high school career. His accomplishments include a tie for fourth place at the state tournament.
BOYDEN, IA
mccollege.edu

Midwestern Career College Announces Grand Opening Of New Evergreen Park Campus

L to R: Dr. Michael Acierno, DDS of Decision One Dental Partners, Jeremy Oberfeld, CEO of Midwestern Career College, and Mary Schmidt, Sr. Director of Externship, Business and Community Development of Midwestern Career College, join to cut the ribbon and formally open the new Evergreen Park campus. Chicago, Illinois —...
CHICAGO, IL
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
65K+
Followers
7K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy