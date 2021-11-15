WATCH: Chip Kelly on Washington Rumors, Upcoming UCLA-USC Rivalry Game

Reports surfaced Monday that the Bruins' coach is interested in the Huskies' opening.

UCLA football coach Chip Kelly talked to reporters Monday morning about rumors connecting him to the Washington vacancy, what he took away from the Colorado film and how he’s preparing for possibly facing two quarterbacks against USC.



CHIP KELLY

Wildcard for Washington job?

Ben, you're trying to get me fired. I just appreciate how you are on my side. We're getting ready to play USC. I have not talked to anybody.

Level of happiness at UCLA?

This current time?

Just in general?

I'm happy here. I like it here.

What about this current team?

I love them.

Is this job what you thought it would be?

Yeah, we're excited to be here. We talk to our players about this all the time. Conan O'Brien said, 'If you love what you do, you love the people you're with, then you're in heaven every day. And that's what I feel like with these players and this coaching staff. We have an unbelievable group of young men that you're excited to get to work every day because of the guys you get to coach every day. It's a special group, and I think that it was on display on Saturday night. when you watched us play against Colorado. We went down early, but they keep fighting, it's a resilient group that will give you everything they got. Those are the situations as a coach that you want to be in. You want to be around guys like that, so. We can continue to (inaudible) players like that, but this is a great squad.

Anything you saw on film from Colorado game?



Yeah. The game of football is not a game of preference (?), and we talk about that all the time. The game of football is a game of resiliency. I think that's what our guys displayed. We were actually moving the ball well in the first half offensively. We had some penalties that we already talked about. We had a long run by Zach down to the 1 and that got called back because of a hold. We had a touchdown to Kam Brown that got called back when we went for it on fourth down, and it's also a loss of down for you. So we couldn't convert on that drive. But we felt like our players were executing, there was just the little things. I think when you get to November in football, you have to be great with your attention to detail. You have to be great with your pad level. I heard Mike Lombardi say that, one of the top General Managers in the NFL. He's really 100% right with that. But I thought our pad level was really good and we ended up running the ball really effectively against them. If you look at our pad level, especially on that f4th-and-one, they went for it in the middle of the second half. I think our guys responded to the situation that we put ourselves in. We don't blame anybody for anything that was going on in the first half – that's all us. Where you are is do you accept it, what do we do, how do we learn from it. When we went into halftime, it was a really calm halftime. It was just, 'These are our adjustments, if there are any. We have to feature this a little bit more, feature that a little bit more.' It's just about going out and executing and I thought that's what our players did. To be down 20-7 and come back and score 37 straight is a real credit to those players. It's a very resilient group.

Nicholas Barr-Mira working by himself?

Our place kicker doesn't work by himself. There's a snapper, there's a holder, there's periods during the day where we do everything and go through everything. Place kicker is no different than a free safety or a quarterback.

Just going off of what we see.

You got to know what drills we're in. And if you're not here for an entire practice – when do we do field goal, when do we do that, there's a whole gambit to the whole thing. You do individual drills and then you do group drills and then you do team drills. There's a work-up to it, there's a logic, a progression in terms of how we do things. It's not like we go into a game and we're like, 'We haven't seen Nick in a week,' And we show up on Saturday and say, 'Hey Nick, we're going to kick. Is there anything we need to know about this?' That's just kind of silly to think that that happens. There's nothing done in football on an individual basis.

Concerned he keeps missing left?

Yeah, there’s certain things like everything, there’s certain things you have to look at with everything and we coach everything with him and talk to him about it and talk about the snap—you know, is it the snap, is it the protection, is it the hold—there’s a whole gamut that goes on with field goals and we have all the confidence in the world in Nick and you’ll see him kicking on Saturday, so.

How do you prepare for USC potentially using two QBs?

I mean, the offense doesn’t change with both guys in, so really that’s, when you’re worried about two quarterbacks and all of a sudden is one guy coming out and running zone read and option up and down the field and the next guy comes out there in empty and they’re running no backs all the time—the offense is still run by Graham Harrell and it’s still the USC offense, so both Slovis and Dart are talented kids. We’ve faced Kedon before and I think he’s outstanding; we recruited Jaxson and he was a very heralded player coming out of Utah and has played in three games so far this year but when you look at when they’re in, the offense doesn’t really change from a schematics standpoint whether it’s Jaxson or whether it’s Kedon, so.

Hard to prepare and study film for a team with an interim coach?

No, it’s what’s the coordinators are doing on each side of the ball—Graham’s still running the offense and Todd’s still running the defense, so that part hasn’t changed, so with Clay not being there, maybe it’s does Donte handle fourth down differently than Clay did or something like that, that’s for us to prepare for. You just look at how many fourth downs they’ve gone for, some of the decisions a head coach makes, but they haven’t changed anything schematically offensively or defensively [inaudible].

Odua's two sacks?

Yeah, Odua, he’s a relentless player. We love his motor and how hard he plays, the coaching staff felt getting him inside a little bit, some mismatches on the guard was something we could exploit in the Colorado game and he jumped right to it. He’s versatile because he can play both outside and inside for us, but he did a really nice job for us and the one thing I love about Odua is his motor; he just doesn’t stop and that’s his mindset in everything that we do, so I was happy for his success, but it’s earned, it’s the same way he practices.

All your wins are against teams with losing records, winless against teams with winning records?

It says exactly that, I guess, but we just play how they come, so we can’t control what the teams we play do after we play them or before we play them, so for me, the way I look at it, that would be a TBU, I guess.

But you can control how you play against teams that are good?

Yeah, but the record is the record so there's nothing we can do about the teams we played in the past, so that statement you just made, there's not any actionable things we can do and we can't reschedule a game to try and play one of those teams that has a winning record is what my point was.

How would you characterize the success of this team based on what it's done this season so far?

Our record's 6-4, so that's where we are right now and we're getting ready to play USC. So I don't stand here now looking back – I'm not writing a story, so that's for you to write, Ben.

Looking at the processes, how happy are you with where you are in it?

Yep. Yeah, we always do. I love our players and I love our coaching staff and I think these guys do everything that we've asked them to do, so again, we prepare during the week, we compete on Saturdays and then we learn from that experience and then we get back at it again on Monday, whoever the new opponent is and whatever the new schemes we gotta face and whatever the new challenges that that new team that you're playing from a – whether it's personnel challenges, whether it's schematic challenges, things like that. That's kinda how we go through the whole thing.

Concerned with seven penalties in the first half?

I wasn't concerned.

Didn't think there were discipline issues?

Wasn't concerned with discipline issues at all, not at all.

Started communicating with guys who could take their super senior years?

Yeah we've talked to everybody, we're in ongoing conversations with all our guys, so we talk to all the guys that had the ability at the beginning of the year and then we'll revisit it after the season with those guys. But much like our coaching staff and our players, our focus and concentration is on who we're playing on a weekly basis, so there's time to handle all those things.

How does it impact recruiting?

It impacts everything, so we're all – and every coach is dealing with it now, it's just a new thing that you have to deal with just because the numbers change and usually you know who's leaving and who's – you may have one or two kids that apply for the draft early, but that's it. But there's a lot in the state of flux, but we've planned for that.

Have to start reducing the roster numbers next year? Had 115 this year?

No, that's just the amount of players that go to camp, so that's not the scholarship numbers. So the scholarship number's at 85 and all of those super seniors are gone, so the Ethan Fernea, Paul Grattan, that class, they don't have the ability to come back, so we were just grandfathered those guys that got the extra year of eligibility, then it's just managing your 85 as you move forward. And really what you do is what you lose, you can add. The difference in the rule this year, it's usually you can only – there's an individual limit of 25, so when we first got here, we were down scholarships, we only had 25. I think when he played SC four years ago, we had 57, we could only get up to 71, we couldn't get to 85. So we're at 85 for the first time this year, so whatever leaves in this class, we'll be able to replace from a that number, and that number's a little bit in flux because there are some kids who have an option. We have some juniors that have some options too, they have to make some decisions on what they're gonna do. Our whole job in that situation is we just give them all the information that's available to us to educate them. And then we have really smart kids here and they'll make educated decisions on what's the best situation for them. We support them in whatever they do from that standpoint.

