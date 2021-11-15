ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Suspect charged with shooting at GCSO Deputies identified

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

The suspect who allegedly fired at Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies is in custody. The Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz faces 3 counts of attempted murder after shooting at deputies just before 1 AM Monday at a construction site.

One Deputy was hit and transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. At least one deputy fired at Munoz but the suspect was not hit. SLED is investigating the incident which is standard practice in officer involved shootings.

Wanted man arrested in Oconee County

An Oconee County man has been arrested on warrants stemming from an incident earlier this year. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office says 32 year old, Jeremiah Kent Youngblood was taken in on warrants following a traffic stop near Townville.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

