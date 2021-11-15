Suspect charged with shooting at GCSO Deputies identified

The suspect who allegedly fired at Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies is in custody. The Sheriff’s Office says Oscar Rene Martinez Munoz faces 3 counts of attempted murder after shooting at deputies just before 1 AM Monday at a construction site.

One Deputy was hit and transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. At least one deputy fired at Munoz but the suspect was not hit. SLED is investigating the incident which is standard practice in officer involved shootings.