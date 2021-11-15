ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Broncos had a new offensive play caller, but same bad results in Week 10

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYcPp_0cxNOL2600

Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur has been criticized by fans this season for an underwhelming offense that features questionable play calling, bad red zone results and underutilized running backs.

Shurmur was unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles due to COVID-19 protocol, so quarterbacks coach Mike Shula filled in as the team’s offensive play caller in Week 10.

Fans hoping for a revamped offense were disappointed.

Shula, who has coached under Shurmur since 2018, called a game that looked a lot like his mentor’s. The Broncos threw the ball inside the five-yard line, underutilized their running backs and were terrible in the red zone.

New play caller, same bad results.

Denver entered the red zone five times against Philly and netting just six points from those five possessions.

Javonte Williams received just eight carries and Melvin Gordon got nine. That’s just 17 total carries for a pair of backs that were averaging 6.0 and 5.0 yards per carry, respectively, on Sunday.

This seemingly confirms that making an in-season change at offensive coordinator doesn’t make much sense for the Broncos. Shurmur’s offense hasn’t been good enough, but Denver doesn’t seem to have an in-house candidate who could replace him and improve the offense.

Broncos fans hoping for better play calling will likely have to wait until 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
The Gazette

Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur explains late-game blunder

ENGLEWOOD — It's been nearly a week since the Broncos' late-game disaster against the Washington Football Team last Sunday. But still, fans and media alike are searching for answers as to why the offense nearly cost the Broncos the game. Up 17-10 with 37 seconds remaining, the Broncos needed to...
NFL
NBC Sports

Broncos likely without top offensive coach Sunday

The Broncos are expecting to be without their top offensive coach and play caller when they host the Eagles on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is in NFL COVID-19 protocols, Broncos head coach Vic Fangio confirmed to reporters in Denver. He found out about Shurmur on Friday morning. NFL Network first reported the news about Shurmur.
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Release Player Following Costly Mistake

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football
The Spun

Drew Brees Reveals If He’d Consider Returning To The Saints

The New Orleans Saints appear to have a vacancy at the starting quarterback position. Jameis Winston left Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a “significant” knee injury. New Orleans was led by Trevor Siemian the rest of the way on Sunday, as Taysom Hill was out with a...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Quarterback Died On Tuesday

The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
brownsnation.com

Steelers Legend Bill Cowher Rips Odell Beckham Jr.

By now, you should be aware of the drama surrounding star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and his now-former team, the Cleveland Browns. On Friday, the Browns announced that they would be releasing Beckham, after less than three disappointing seasons with the Browns. The reaction has been very split as...
NFL
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams. Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.
NFL
Popculture

New York Jets Trade for Super Bowl Champion Quarterback

The New York Jets have added a new quarterback to the roster. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Jets have traded for Joe Flacco who was previously with the Philadelphia Eagles. In exchange for Flacco, the Jets sent the Eagles a 2020 six-round pick that can become a fifth-rounder based on playing time.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield sends message to Odell Beckham following release

There don’t appear to be any hard feelings between Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., at least on Mayfield’s end. Mayfield called Beckham a “good friend” and wished the wide receiver well following Sunday’s win over Cincinnati. That game marked the Cleveland Browns’ first game since Beckham’s upcoming release was confirmed.
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Attempted Major Trade Last Week

The Baltimore Ravens didn’t make any notable trades last week, but it reportedly was not for a lack of effort. According to a report from NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport, the AFC North contenders made several notable inquiries, including one big one with an AFC East franchise. Rapoport reports that the...
NFL
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

45K+
Followers
92K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy