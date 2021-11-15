ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Flathead County sees 10 additional COVID-19 related deaths

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cST13_0cxNODyI00

An additional 10 COVID-19 related deaths are being reported in Flathead County.

The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPPHS) is reporting a total of 18 new deaths in the state on Monday. According to DPPHS, nine of the COVID-19 related deaths occurred this month, and nine are from October of 2021.

Monday’s announcement comes following the nine COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Flathead County that were reported on Friday.
There has now been a total of 199 COVID-19 related deaths confirmed in Flathead County since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Montana COVID-19 tracking map also shows 65 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since the Friday update. There are also 529 active cases being reported in Flathead County. To date, there have been a total of 20,226 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the county including 19,499 recoveries and 199 deaths.

A total of 41,494 Flathead County residents have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 representing 41% of the eligible population.

The latest information about COVID-19 in Flathead County can be found here .

