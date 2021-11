An open letter from Beth C. Porter, Executive Director of Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center. I am writing today to ask for your help. As you likely know if you are active in the showjumping world, Sonoma Horse Park has asked the USEF to consider updating the mileage rule in Northern California. The current rule states that no two A-rated show can occur in the same week within 250 miles of each other, meaning that the Sonoma Horse Park and Sacramento shows could not be run simultaneously. As the beneficiary of one of Sonoma Horse Park’s shows – and as believers that Northern California can support two A-rated shows in the same week – Giant Steps Therapeutic Equestrian Center is asking you to write to the CEO of the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), Bill Moroney, in support of the change.

