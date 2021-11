Brussels, Belgium – Canadian Olympian Beth Underhill has joined Eric Lamaze’s Torrey Pines Stable with bases in Brussels, Belgium, and Wellington, FL. The new collaboration will see Underhill competing at the highest levels of show jumping with the horses of Torrey Pines Stable. Lamaze, the 2008 Olympic champion, continues to battle serious health issues which have forced him to take a sabbatical from the sport. His last competitive appearance was on home ground at the 2021 Spruce Meadows ‘Masters’ tournament in Calgary, AB, in September where he was a member of the victorious Canadian team in the BMO Nations’ Cup riding Fine Lady 5, the horse he rode to an individual bronze medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO