A student's study abroad in Iceland leads to one-of-a-kind internship opportunity

Study abroad programs return to normal after almost a full year of uncertainty on whether they will be available for students. Applications for study abroad programs are currently open for the summer and fall terms of 2022. Study abroad director Bo White, Ed.D., suggested that students start preparing early in the year. In the long run, he said it is more beneficial for students to get on these tasks, given they will have more options and availability for their intended courses.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO