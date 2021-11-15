DEMON TURF REVIEW – TO LOVE A JUMP (PC).

An extensive zoo building tycoon game, Let’s Build A Zoo has a darkly fun and unique take on the genre. The Finger Guns Review. As I sat down to write this review of Let’s Build A Zoo, I was struck by the thought of how few tycoon games really allow you to be morally bankrupt. Sure, there’s underlying and often unaddressed moral quandaries in a lot of these games. More often than not though, the player is painted as this omnipresent force for good. Whether it’s building health care facilities in Two Point Hospital, guiding a game developer in Game Dev Story or being the lynchpin in a cities survival in any number of games, the genre is centred around both making money and doing good with it. There’s exceptions to that rule – but not many. That’s what makes Let’s Build A Zoo, the latest title from Springloaded and publishers No More Robots, stand out from the crowd. Not only is it an extensive zoo tycoon game that is very easy to lose a night’s sleep too, but it also allows you to be an utter shitbird should you want to be.

