Doug Merritt Steps Down; Graham Smith, Splunk’s Chair, Named Interim CEO. Announces Strong Preliminary Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Results, Cloud ARR Surpasses $1 Billion. Splunk Inc., a data platform leader, announced that Graham Smith, Chair of Splunk’s Board of Directors, has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Smith succeeds Doug Merritt, who is stepping down after having served as President and CEO for the past six years. Merritt will remain with the company in an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition and as the Board begins its search for Splunk’s next CEO.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO