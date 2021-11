Ford’s ambition is to become the largest producer of Electric Vehicles. To achieve this, the automaker would have to increase its production of EVs significantly. Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) has announced its plan to increase the production capacity of its electric vehicles (EVs) to 600,000 units by the end of 2023. This plan will double the number of electric cars the company initially intended to produce over the next two years.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO