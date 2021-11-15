ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LADOT Installing Solar/Storage Microgrid and EV Charging System

By Ariana Fine
ngtnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) has been awarded a $6 million grant by the California Energy Commission to install one of the largest EV fleet charging systems in the United States that will be powered by a solar and storage microgrid. “Los Angeles is on track to...

sierrawave.net

Bishop Paiute Tribe Installs Solar Energy System On 19th Home On The Reservation

The Bishop Paiute Tribe is committed to energy efficiency, renewable energy, and environmental protection and has a vision to install solar energy systems on all buildings on the Reservation where technically feasible. The Bishop Paiute Tribe Residential Solar Program provides least 616 kilowatts of new, clean, renewable energy through grid-tied, net-metered rooftop solar electric.
BISHOP, CA
ngtnews.com

Shoals Technologies, SKYCHARGER Expand EV Charging Infrastructure

Shoals Technologies Group Inc., a provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has been selected by SKYCHARGER as part of their EV charging infrastructure offering. SKYCHARGER placed a purchase order for Fuel by Shoals eMobility solutions to cover the 2022 pipeline, with first shipments beginning in Q4 2021. This product selection will reduce capital costs and significantly speed deployment time frames of its EV infrastructure projects across the U.S.
ECONOMY
ngtnews.com

Enphase Energy Acquires EV Charging Solutions Company ClipperCreek

Enphase Energy Inc., a global energy technology company and a supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, is acquiring ClipperCreek. Based in California, ClipperCreek offers electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions for residential and commercial customers in the U.S. Started in 2006, ClipperCreek has sold more than 110,000 Level 2 AC charging stations since its inception.
BUSINESS
hudsontv.com

PATH To Install New Tap & Go Payment System

PATH SYSTEM TO INSTALL NEXT GENERATION, “TAP AND GO” FARE PAYMENT TECHNOLOGY. $100 Million Investment Will Enable Customers to Use Contactless Mobile Devices or Debit/Credit Cards at Turnstiles. System Will Be Similar to MTA’s New OMNY. The PATH commuter rail system connecting New York and New Jersey is expected to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Eric Garcetti
ngtnews.com

Lightning eMotors Supplies Zero-Emission Passenger Vans to RideCo

Lightning eMotors, a provider of all-electric powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric fleet vehicles, has signed an agreement with RideCo to provide zero-emission passenger vans for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro). Under the agreement, Lightning eMotors will serve as the preferred zero-emission vehicle vendor for RideCo...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ngtnews.com

GenCell, E.V. Motors Facilitate Autonomous Hybrid Off-Grid EV Charging

GenCell Energy, an Israel-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, has signed an agreement with E.V. Motors Ltd., an Israeli importer of electric vehicles (EV), chargers and energy storage systems for EVs, to jointly develop a project integrating GenCell’s alkaline fuel cells together with E.V. Motors’ EV charging technologies to enable autonomous off-grid hybrid EV charging stations that eliminate the need for fossil fuel backup generators.
BUSINESS
Sonoma Index Tribune

County lauds opening of solar storage business in Vineburg

A new storage business, powered by solar panels and financed through Sonoma County’s Energy Independence Program, has opened in Sonoma Valley. The newly built Vineburg Wine & Self Storage worked with SolarCraft, a local Sonoma County contractor, to install a 113.2 kW system that is expected to provide more than 95% of their electrical demand. The system consists of 298 high-efficiency 380kW solar panels that are roof-mounted on the southern end of the building.
VINEBURG, CA
#Energy Systems#Power Systems#Electric Energy#Electric Power System#Ladot#Ev Charging System#Apparent#Washington Bus Yard#Mw#Proterra Energy
ngtnews.com

City of San Jose Chooses Beam Global’s EV Charging Systems

The City of San Jose in California has deployed four of Beam Global’s EV ARC solar-powered electric vehicle (EV) charging systems to charge city fleet EVs. The EV ARC charging systems fit in a standard parking space and are equipped with a dual port charger to serve the city’s growing EV fleet. Each EV ARC system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power city EVs day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. Flood-proof to 9.5 feet and wind-rated to 120 mph, the product adds to the city’s energy resiliency and disaster preparedness. The transportable but permanent unit includes the emergency power panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.
SAN JOSE, CA
ngtnews.com

Southwest Gas, RTC Expand Natural Gas Fuel Options for Transit Buses in Nevada

Southwest Gas, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) and U.S. Gain are partnering to provide RTC’s transit buses with a cleaner, operationally cost-effective fuel source to help reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and decrease operating costs. “Southwest Gas is committed to stewarding a sustainable future through both our...
NEVADA STATE
pv-magazine.com

Fire risks for rooftop solar

Whether you’re a homeowner looking to cut back on your electricity bill or a corporation seeking ways to reduce your carbon footprint, it’s likely that you have looked into or have already installed rooftop solar. And you wouldn’t be alone. The global rooftop solar market size was valued at $62.4...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
monvalleyindependent.com

Monongahela considers installing solar panels

Monongahela City Council may see a significant savings in its electric bill in the coming years. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Friday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
electronicproducts.com

Battery management system minimizes charging time for low-voltage EVs

Sensata Technologies has introduced its new i-BMS battery management system (BMS) for electrified applications up to 60 V. The hardware and software i-BMS15 solution with ASIL C-rated key components targets manufacturers of battery packs and low-voltage electric vehicles including 2- and 3-wheelers, automated guided vehicles, drones, and robotics. The BMS enables battery hot swapping to minimize charging time and when combined with advanced software, the solution helps to increase vehicle range, uptime, and performance.
SOFTWARE
tdworld.com

Madeira Utility Contracts Battery Storage Plant to be Integrated Into Microgrid

Madeira’s energy provider, Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira (EEM), has awarded a Siemens and Fluence consortium a contract to install a 22.5 MVA /15.6 MVh battery storage plant, which will be integrated into an islanded microgrid concept. The project will enable EEM to optimize its renewable energy integration, significantly contributing to increasing the share of renewable power to around 50% in its energy mix. As a result, the island can reduce its fuel consumption over the next two to three years, while gaining greater energy independence without affecting energy quality or grid stability. Visualization of the battery storage plant that Madeira’s energy provider, Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira (EEM) ordered from Siemens and Fluence. The project helps EEM to optimize its renewable energy integration and contributes significantly to increasing the share of renewable power to around 50 percent in its energy mix.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WSAV News 3

Biden pushes electric vehicle chargers as energy costs spike

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting billions of dollars in his giant bipartisan infrastructure deal to pay for the installation of electric vehicle chargers across the country, an investment he says will go a long way to curbing planet-warming carbon emissions while creating good-paying jobs. Biden on Wednesday will visit a General Motors plant in Detroit that manufactures electric vehicles. […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ngtnews.com

Blink Charging Chooses Dobrikova to Lead Fleet Solutions

Blink Charging Co., an owner, operator and provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and services, has appointed Amy Dobrikova as vice president of fleet solutions. The appointment of Dobrikova signals the company’s focus on expanding its product line and services to better serve public and private fleets. With over...
BUSINESS
ecowatch.com

Can You Go Off-Grid With a Solar Energy System? (2022)

I think I speak for everyone here at EcoWatch when I say I've dreamt of living off the grid. Imagine being completely self-sufficient, impact-free and unrestricted by society at large. Even if this thought hasn't crossed your mind, I imagine going off-grid interests those plagued by high energy costs, or those building their own cabin, shed or other DIY solar project.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

Solar EVs Are Sneaking Into The Mainstream

For decades, solar-powered vehicles have been a cool challenge for university teams and backyard tinkerers, and occasionally the subject of slapstick comedy. But for serious use as a transportation machine? No way! Recent moves in the industry to make serious solar cars are now getting to the point where even mainstream news sources are picking up on it.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Portland Tribune

EV charging stations in the works for Scappoose

Tesla and ChargePoint charging stations could be installed near Watts House. Scappoose is pursuing proposals to install public electric vehicle charging stations, through partnerships with the Columbia River People's Utility District and Tesla. Six potential EV charging spaces would be located on Second Street, outside the Watts House. Scappoose public...

