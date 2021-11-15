LADOT Installing Solar/Storage Microgrid and EV Charging System

Madeira’s energy provider, Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira (EEM), has awarded a Siemens and Fluence consortium a contract to install a 22.5 MVA /15.6 MVh battery storage plant, which will be integrated into an islanded microgrid concept. The project will enable EEM to optimize its renewable energy integration, significantly contributing to increasing the share of renewable power to around 50% in its energy mix. As a result, the island can reduce its fuel consumption over the next two to three years, while gaining greater energy independence without affecting energy quality or grid stability. Visualization of the battery storage plant that Madeira’s energy provider, Empresa de Electricidade da Madeira (EEM) ordered from Siemens and Fluence. The project helps EEM to optimize its renewable energy integration and contributes significantly to increasing the share of renewable power to around 50 percent in its energy mix.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO