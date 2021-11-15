Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces
A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America
Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
Video: Ukrainian woman reveals the question Russian soldiers 'always' asked
CNN senior international correspondent Ben Wedeman reports from Pisky, a town in Eastern Ukraine that has been partially liberated from Russian forces.
Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial
[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
Forensic findings renew Senate calls for Abu Akleh investigation
Work by the research group Forensic Architecture and the Palestinian nongovernmental organization al-Haq have turned the town of Jenin into an exact 3-D computer replica, where Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead. Their investigation shows where the bullet that killed her came from. And the report has spurred Senate Democrats in the US to press for a thorough investigation.
‘We are forced to become bank robbers’
Bank heists in Lebanon have become so common that the government has ordered banks to be shut down. Last week, the Association of Banks in Lebanon announced that the banks would remain closed for the foreseeable future. Customers have been trying to retrieve their own savings which are stuck in the banking system. The World’s Shirin Jaafari has our story.
Stocks rally, bonds soar in relief after Britain calms markets
Stocks on Wall Street soared to their first gain in more than a week as some calm returns to financial markets around the world.
Russian men flee conscription calls
Russia says it needs more men to fight its war in Ukraine, and is calling up 300,000 former military personnel. That has sent many fleeing the country to avoid the draft. The World's Durrie Bouscaren spoke to Russians just landing at the airport in Istanbul.
