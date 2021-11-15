ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Newsweek

Conscripted Russian Soldier Immediately Surrenders to Ukraine Forces

A Russian soldier has surrendered to Ukrainian forces, just days after being deployed to fight under President Vladimir Putin's nationwide partial mobilization, according to an official. Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, posted a video on his Telegram channel on Tuesday purportedly showing a Russian soldier who...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
MilitaryTimes

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
PUBLIC SAFETY
World

Forensic findings renew Senate calls for Abu Akleh investigation

Work by the research group Forensic Architecture and the Palestinian nongovernmental organization al-Haq have turned the town of Jenin into an exact 3-D computer replica, where Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot dead. Their investigation shows where the bullet that killed her came from. And the report has spurred Senate Democrats in the US to press for a thorough investigation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
World

‘We are forced to become bank robbers’

Bank heists in Lebanon have become so common that the government has ordered banks to be shut down. Last week, the Association of Banks in Lebanon announced that the banks would remain closed for the foreseeable future. Customers have been trying to retrieve their own savings which are stuck in the banking system. The World’s Shirin Jaafari has our story.
PUBLIC SAFETY
World

Russian men flee conscription calls

Russia says it needs more men to fight its war in Ukraine, and is calling up 300,000 former military personnel. That has sent many fleeing the country to avoid the draft. The World's Durrie Bouscaren spoke to Russians just landing at the airport in Istanbul.
POLITICS

