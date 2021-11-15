Harry Styles Launched His Own Nail and Skincare Brand

Contrary to what some shoppers may believe, most Black-owned brands create beauty products that cater to everyone, with special emphasis placed on the cosmetic needs of Black and brown people who have been underserved for years. And while the beauty landscape is currently flooded with a slew of celebrity lines, stars like Alicia Keys, Pharrell Williams, Venus Williams, and others have launched thoughtful skincare brands that serve a greater purpose through their incorporation of clean ingredients, wellness, and sustainability. To honor and support a few notable Black-owned skincare brands, we've rounded up a short list of beloved and up and coming companies, like Oui the People and AbsoluteJoi, that are leaving their mark on the beauty industry while enhancing our complexions. Here, 25 of the best Black-owned skincare products and tools to shop now, and keep on your radar for all time.

SKIN CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO