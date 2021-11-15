ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles Launched His Own Nail and Skincare Brand

By Evan Malachosky
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry Styles — one-time frontman of boy band One Direction and a bonafide superstar since going solo — is no stranger to applying polish to his own nails. He's broken the Internet several times over with his manicures, sporting colorful sets in his music videos, at award shows and on red...

