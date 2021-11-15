ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Divorce Off? Stevie J. & Faith Evans Somersault On Malibu Sand Six Days After Divorce Papers Were Filed

By @AieshaTweets
 4 days ago

What’s going on here???

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Marriage seems to be going in a positive direction between husband and wife Stevie J. and Faith Evans less than a week after Stevie reportedly filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court.

Just earlier this week, news broke that Stevie J. filed divorce papers on his 3-year marriage to the singer, but the couple seems to be letting love win, for now.

Last night, Faith stunned fans who learned of the divorce news by posting up a series of videos featuring herself and her husband, Stevie, doing cartwheels on a beach. The location hinted at the pair being together in Malibu. Faith’s caption didn’t mention anything about the apparent divorce filing nor did she clarify their relationship status, instead it appeared to be an inside joke between them.

“Get us free, bruh!” Faith wrote and mentioning Stevie’s Instagram handle, @hitmansteviej_1

The “Keep The Faith” singer appears to have seen some internet chatter after headlines about Stevie filing for divorce hit the internet. In a message to tell the haters to “mind their own relationships”, Faith shared an IG post that read,

Did you know there are three places you can stay for free? In your lane, out of my business, and over there.

So far, Stevie J has not addressed the reports he filed for divorce nor did he speak on his day on the beach with Faith.

Do YOU think they are giving marriage a second shot?

