After one season, Mayim Bialik seems to have settled nicely into her new lead role in Fox’s Call Me Kat. Avid sitcom fans, however, surely know that the actress has other iconic, mutl-cam shows under her belt, one of which is Blossom. It’s the show that brought her into the public eye, and ‘90s kids likely still have love for the coming-of-age show. Well, the classic comedy, on which she played the titular role, also holds a special place in Bialik’s heart, and she’s about to satisfy that nostalgia in a sweet way. The actress is reuniting with a few of her former co-stars, including Joey Lawrence, for the Season 2 premiere of Kat, and there’s a delightful video showcasing it.

