WEST LAFAYETTE – No program in college football has more wins over top 5 opponents as an unranked team than Purdue's 16. Today, the Boilermakers try to run that total to 17. The Boilers started the season with 15 wins in that category and have already added one to that total with a victory over then-No. 2 and undefeated Iowa on Oct. 16. That game wasn't even particularly close and it has since been revealed that the Hawkeyes were something of a paper tiger. The same might end up being true of No. 5 Michigan State, Purdue's opponent this afternoon, but it hasn't appeared that way so far.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO