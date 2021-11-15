ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft adds 76 more games to Xbox backwards compatibility

Eurogamer.net
Cover picture for the article76 additional Xbox 360 and OG Xbox games are joining Microsoft's bumper Xbox backwards compatibility program. The announcement was made tonight, during Microsoft's 20th anniversary Xbox celebration. The latest additions include all games in the Max Payne and FEAR series, TimeSplitters 2 and Future Perfect, Dead or Alive Ultimate,...

