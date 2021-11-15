Microsoft adds 76 more games to Xbox backwards compatibility

This wasn't exactly the best week in Digital Foundry history - last week, one of our staff members received a succession of emails to make the blood run cold. Two-factor authentication disabled, passwords changed, backup security codes re-issued. And then? The Digital Foundry YouTube channel gets an instant brand makeover (we're Space-X now) and we're live-streaming some kind of Russian crypto-scam video to over a thousand people. Figuring out what actually happened, locking out the intruder and deleting the 'Space-X' video didn't take long and eager to get the show back on the road, we rolled out our Forza Horizon 5 PC analysis. Only to discover that about five hours later, YouTube decided to delete the channel - presumably some kind of delayed reaction to the takeover (we never found out why exactly). For reasons unknown, it took a further 18 hours to get the channel restored and we're still not clear on how Google's 2FA was defeated. Obviously it was a stressful couple of days, but looking back it's the complete void of information surrounding the episode that is the most frustrating thing of all.

