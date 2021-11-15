ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey teen missing from Penn State found dead

By Charlie Dwyer
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 4 days ago
Police are describing her death as “accidental” after 19-year-old Penn State student Justine Gross, of Summit, was found dead one day after being reported missing. Gross...

