The Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences (INFORMS) held its annual meeting Oct. 24-27, virtually and in person in Anaheim, California. Guanzhou Wei, a doctoral student, received the Best Paper Award (application track) at the 16th INFORMS workshop on data mining and decision analytics. A total of 48 papers were submitted, four finalists were named, and Wei's paper was selected based on the quality of the paper and presentation.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 8 DAYS AGO