USC vs. UCLA: 10 Things To Know

By Claudette Montana Pattison
 4 days ago

No. 1 - GAME HISTORY

The USC Trojans lead the all-time-series over the UCLA Bruins 49-32-7 which dates back to 1929. This is the 91st version of the nation’s most famous crosstown rivalry.

No. 2 - RANKINGS

USC and UCLA are not ranked in the current AP sports media and USA Today coaches polls.

No. 3 - GAME INFO

Time: 1:00 p.m. PT

Date: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Venue: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Location: Los Angeles, California

Network: FOX

No. 5 - RECORDS

The Men of Troy are 4-5 this season after losing to Arizona State in Week 10. UCLA is 6-4 overall after defeating Colorado in Week 11. USC's Week 11 contest against the Cal Bears was postponed due to COVID-19.

No. 6 - BOWL GAME?

The USC Trojans are two victories away from bowl game eligibility. Sitting at 4-5, the Men of Troy's next three games are crucial if the team wants to advance past the regular season.

No. 7 - VICTORY BELL

The winner of the USC vs. UCLA contest gains year-long possession of the Victory Bell. The Trojans currently hold possession after defeating the Bruins 43-38 in 2020 at the Rose Bowl.

According to USC Athletics:

The 295-pound bell originally clanged from atop a Southern Pacific freight locomotive. It was given to UCLA in 1939 as a gift from the UCLA Alumni Association.

On Nov. 12, 1942, the bell was wheeled in front of Tommy Trojan and the student body presidents of both schools — USC’s Bill McKay and UCLA’s Bill Farrer — signed an agreement stating that thereafter the annual winner of the Trojan-Bruin gridiron clash would keep the bell for the following year. In the case of a tie, the bell would be retained by the school that won the previous year’s game. The USC Alumni Association later repaid the UCLA Alumni Association for half the cost of the bell.

No. 8 - BETTING ODDS

USA TODAY

No. 9 - FUN FACT #1

Both teams will wear their home jerseys on Saturday.

No. 10 - FUN FACT #2

USC is 25-15-4 against the Bruins at the Coliseum, and 24-17-3 against UCLA at the Rose Bowl.

