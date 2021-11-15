ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Conference One: Radiant and Immortal Finals Recap

By The NFL Draft Bible
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T154W_0cxNEivR00

This past weekend, Conference One held their Radiant and Immortal finals, which pitted 20 of the top collegiate Valorant teams against each other for prize money and a championship. After five weeks of round-robin play, the pool was set for the top 20 teams to face off. Schools from all over the United States and Canada began tournament play on Saturday, November 13th at 3 pm eastern time, finishing up gameplay at 9 pm eastern time Sunday, November 14th.

The first round started with four preliminary match-ups and 12 teams with a bye. The first of the four preliminary match-ups was Illinois State against Florida International University (FIU), which streamed live on our twitch. Illinois State won by a score of 2-1 and advanced to play top-seeded UW-Madison. In the second preliminary match, Seneca College handled the University of Ottawa with a final score of 2-0. In the third match, California University (Cal) slipped by Arizona State with a score of 2-1. Finally, Texas A&M (TAMU) edged out Oklahoma 2-1, setting up the final 16 teams and eight matches in the second round.

The Second round had plenty of excitement. UW-Madison easily skated by Illinois State 2-0 while second-seeded Oregon State lost to TAMU by a score of 2-1. The third and fourth-seeded Missouri (Mizzou) and Carleton University walked through into the quarter-finals with wins over Cal and Seneca College, respectively. Fifth-seeded San Jose State (SJSU) slipped by Akron University 2-1, while sixth-seeded University of California Irvine was upset by the University of Alberta (UAlberta). Northwood University took down University of Waterloo 2-0, while Western University beat Ottawa University 2-1. The quarter-finals were now set, with eight teams remaining.

The quarter-finals were the final match-up Saturday night, setting up a final four match-up on Sunday. The round started with some fire as both the top seeds remained lost without winning a single game. UW-Madison, the first seed, lost to Western University 2-0, while Mizzou lost to UAlberta 2-0. Tenth seeded Northwood ended TAMU’s Cinderella run as the 18th seed lost 2-0. In the final match of the quarter-finals, Carleton University defeated SJSU 2-1 in an intense battle. This set up the semi-finals with the final four teams of Carelton, Northwood, Western University and UAlberta.

The semi-finals and finals both took place on Sunday, with the latter being a best of five instead of a best of three as the rest. In the semi-final, Western University faced Carleton University, and Northwood University battled UAlberta. In the first match-up, Carleton handled business with a 2-0 win and punched their ticket to the final match-up. In the second match-up, UAlberta slipped by Northwood by a score of 2-1, leading to a Carleton and UAlberta final battle.

The two Canadian Schools faced off for the finale of the Conference One Valorant play in the spring. The first game went the way of UAlberta, as they won 13-9, taking a 1-0 match lead. Carleton was able to even things up in the second game, with a dominant game win of 13-5. The third game was more of Carleton as they handled business 13-8. The fourth game was down to the wire as it was tied 9-9 at one point. UAlberta needed the win to stay alive but couldn’t, and Carleton closed out by a score of 13-9, winning the title for the Conference One Fall Valorant season. Conference One will look to build off a phenomenal fall that saw them house over 120 teams and seven weeks of gameplay.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football Radio Announcers Suspended For In-Game Comments

The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and suspension for the Texas Tech radio booth announcers following comments made during Saturday’s win over Iowa State. While the specific comments in question were not revealed, the conference said the punishment comes in response to the announcers “questioning the integrity” and “specifically calling out” members of the Big 12 officiating crew. The comments were “well beyond appropriate and permissible behavior” in the eyes of the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
State
Oklahoma State
College Football News

Michigan State vs Ohio State Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Ohio State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20. Record: Michigan State (9-1), Ohio State (9-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. – Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now. – All of the CFN Fearless Predictions. Michigan State vs Ohio...
MICHIGAN STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Former Georgia QB reportedly entering transfer portal again

Georgia Football coverage presented by — Former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback D’Wan Mathis appears to be on the move again. According to Rivals’ OwlScoop.com, Mathis has entered the transfer portal again. Mathis had left Georgia for Temple after spending the first 2 seasons of his college football career at UGA (2019-20).
GEORGIA STATE
kool1027.com

HS Football Round One Recap

The North Central Knights traveled to Gray Collegiate for a first round game in class 2A. Unfortunately for the Knights they would have trouble stopping the states leading rusher in KZ Adams as they would fall to the War Eagles 63-0 ending their season. The Camden High Bulldogs who are...
CAMDEN, SC
FanSided

College football upset picks Week 12: Oklahoma and 5 teams on upset alert

College football upset picks for Week 12 as Oklahoma and several other ranked teams could be in trouble and are on upset alert this week. The College Football Playoff committee would not relent on keeping Oklahoma outside of the College Football Playoff top four despite the team leading the Big 12 and going undefeated to start the season. Finally, the committee was proven right as Oklahoma lost to Baylor on the road over the weekend. It basically puts a stake into any hopes the Sooners had to play for a championship this season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carleton University#Northwood University#American Football#Conference One#Uw Madison#Seneca College#The University Of Ottawa#Arizona State#Texas A M#Tamu#Illinois State 2 0#Oregon State#Sjsu#Akron University 2 1#The University Of Alberta#Western University#Ottawa University
NFLDraftBible

Conference One: How To Watch Week 5 Action

Conference One Week 5 takes place November 2nd, 2021 with two key matchups. Conference One Week 5 is the final week of round-robin tournament play before entering divisional finals. This Tuesday two crucial matches will be played that could have a major impact on the competition for divisional finals. Here's everything you need to know heading into Tuesday's matches.
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFLDraftBible

Conference One Unofficial Broadcasted Matches Week 4

During Week 4 of the Conference One season, multiple teams put together their own broadcasts. These broadcasts allow for more attention for the matches that were not selected to be streamed on the Conference one Twitch Channel. Check out the unofficially streamed matches below. Round-Robin Day 4 - Ottawa University...
FOOTBALL
michigansportsradio.com

2021 MHSAA Playoffs District Finals Recap Central

District Championships are on the line on November 5 and 6 for 11-player football in the MHSAA. In the 8-player divisions, Regional titles were awarded. A complete list of scores and a link to recaps within our coverage areas:. DIVISION 1. REGION 1. Grand Blanc 49 Howell 28. REGIONAL FINALS:...
HIGH SCHOOL
NFLDraftBible

Fantasy Football: Devy Rankings Update Week Nine 2021 College Football Season

Looking at the rankings in week nine, there's little movement in the rankings. The tumultuous chaos of the first few weeks of the season are in the rearview. Only development remains for those who've cemented their role as high performers on their respective teams. That and the reaper football fanatics have come to know and despise the injury bug. Unfortunately, he has made a recent visitation upon an already depressing USC team. As the college season barrels towards its inevitable conclusion, Devy managers need to be considering player values and begin staging themselves appropriately for impending drafts.
NFL
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Advances To Conference Finals

WESTFIELD – The third seed Framingham State University volleyball team defeated second seed Westfield State 3-2 in one semifinal of the 2021 Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) 2021 Volleyball Championship Thursday night at the Woodward Center and with the victory advance to the tournament finals on Saturday. The finals...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
NFLDraftBible

How To Watch: College Football Games Week Ten 2021 Season

How to watch the upcoming slate of college football games this weekend for week ten. The weekend is set to kick off a slate of exciting week ten games of college football action. One of the games features ranked teams squaring off head to head. The initial college football playoff rankings are out, which means games now mean more than ever this season.
NFL
Power 96

An All Gopher Conference Section 1A Volleyball Final

The top seed and #9 state ranked Faribault Bethlehem Academy Cardinals will play the #3 seed, #8 ranked Kenyon-Wanamingo Knights Saturday for the Section 1A Title and a berth into next week's MSHSL State Volleyball Tournament. After a close first set the Cardinals looked more comfortable in a 25-21, 25-15,...
FARIBAULT, MN
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
419
Followers
1K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy