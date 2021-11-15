Military families struggle with food insecurity

Re: Dr. James J. Stewart’s opinion, “Disrespecting the Fully-Vaccinated”. I am a volunteer usher for our wonderful symphony. I do not write as a spokesperson, but only to express my opinion. I, too, am fully vaccinated and have had my booster. However, our being vaccinated does not mean that we can’t still carry and transmit disease. When you attend the symphony you need to show proof of vaccination or, if not vaccinated, a recent negative COVID test. In either case, yes, you are required to wear a mask. While you are in the music hall you are in very close proximity to others, some of whom may have auto immunity problems or for some reason are unable to be vaccinated. We vaccinated people wear our masks not for our own protection, but to protect others. It’s an easy concept to understand. I’m sorry you missed out on a magnificent rendition of Shéhérazade. Our concert master, Lauren Roth, was fabulous on her violin.
