I admit that gazing at scenery isn't exactly on my bucket list when planning trips. I'm more into food tours and museums–the kind of activities that'll keep me busy. So, when I first heard about the new Rocky Mountaineer train route launching in the West, I didn't give it much thought. I thought it just wasn't meant for me. But after trying it, I can fully admit that, while riding the rails isn't the perfect vacation for a 20-something, the Rocky Mountaineer's luxury experience brings more to the table than just sightseeing.

