Hot Neuberger Berman Fund Targets Some Surprising Stocks

Director of Responsible Investing at Federated Hermes, leading ESG integration and engagement across $630 billion in global assets. The sustainability movement has plenty of targets. One of the most prominent is the 2015 Paris Agreement, which seeks to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. The United Nations Climate Conference, COP26, which recently took place in Glasgow, asked nations to update their carbon neutrality targets. Then there’s the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). There are 17 of these, from ending poverty to improving education to protecting the environment. And there are actually 169 objectives within these broad categories, making it a very ambitious mission. Many investment managers have used the SDGs as a basis for impact-focused investment solutions.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO