ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the fatal crash of a small plane in Estes Park on Tuesday. It happened after dusk in the area of the Kruger Rock Fire. The pilot was identified as Marc Thor Olson by the company he worked for. The wildfire broke out early Tuesday in Colorado’s windy and dry conditions. On Wednesday morning, it was listed at 130 acres, was 15% contained, and Larimer County’s evacuation orders remained in place. The pilot was the sole person on board. The NTSB said in a tweet that the plane...

ESTES PARK, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO