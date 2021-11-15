ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

For Nebraska Rep. Fortenberry, a two-sided challenge in 2022

 4 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry of Nebraska will likely be facing two opponents in the 2022 election: a progressive Democrat with a lot of...

State attorneys general probing Instagram's effects on kids

(AP)-A group of state attorneys general are investigating Instagram and its effects on children and young adults, saying its parent company Facebook — recently renamed Meta Platforms — ignored research about the harms it causes to young people. The investigation is led by a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general from...
Divided House passes Biden's $1.9T Build Back Better Act

WASHINGTON — Democrats brushed aside months-long divisions and pushed their expansive social and environment bill through a sharply divided House on Friday, as President Joe Biden and his party moved closer to capitalizing on their control of government by funneling its resources toward their top domestic priorities. The House approved...
Dist. of Nebraska federal Grand Jury Indictments

Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 7 unsealed Indictments charging 7 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Search warrants unsealed in probe of billionaire Sanford

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Search warrants have been unsealed in the investigation into South Dakota billionaire T. Denny Sanford. The search warrants show investigators looked into his email account in 2019. Law enforcement also sought search warrants on his cellular and internet service providers. The investigation into Sanford was...
Officials shutter Omaha vaccine clinic plagued by vandalism

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Health officials have shut down a COVID-19 vaccination clinic north of downtown Omaha, citing repeated vandalism at the site of the drive-thru clinic. The Douglas County Health Department announced Friday that it's closing the clinic off Abbott Driver, just north of the CHI Health Center event facility.
Sheriff: Iowa couple's death ruled a murder-suicide

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a married Iowa couple's deaths were a murder-suicide. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's office said officers were called on Nov. 7 to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home east of Council Bluffs. They found 83-year-old Bonnie Rankin dead of a gunshot wound. Her...
2nd group of states challenges health worker vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A second set of states has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. The suit filed in Louisiana on behalf of 12 states was dated Monday. It comes less than a week after another lawsuit challenging the rule was filed in Missouri by a coalition of 10 states.
UNL leaders announce anti-racism, improved diversity plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Leaders of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln have announced a plan to boost inclusion and fight racism. The plan includes providing regular anti-racist teaching seminars, reviewing the university's current hiring processes in the context of race and collaborating with Lincoln police to prevent poor treatment of minorities off-campus.
Bishops OK Communion document, avoid direct rebuff to Biden

BALTIMORE (AP) — U.S. Catholic bishops overwhelmingly approved a long-anticipated document on Communion on Wednesday that stops short of calling for withholding the sacrament from politicians such as President Joe Biden who support abortion rights but offers plenty of tacit justification for individual bishops to do so. The U.S. Conference...
GOP Rep's bill would federally decriminalize marijuana

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina introduced legislation Monday to federally decriminalize marijuana, a measure she said would give states freer rein to pass their own laws and regulations without fear of federal reprisals. The measure, which Mace said she hoped would garner broad GOP support,...
Contempt charges dropped for 3 Marshals Service supervisors

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — Contempt charges have been dismissed for three supervisors in the U.S. Marshals Service for a series of events that began with a deputy marshal refusing to disclose her vaccination status while serving in federal court in Aberdeen. Federal Judge Charles Kornmann filed the charges after directing...
Director of Nebraska State Ed. Association steps down

Nebraska State Education Association Executive Director Maddie Fennell is stepping down for family health reasons and the NSEA Board has named its Director of Advocacy, Trish Guinan, as her replacement. Guinan, a 43-year member of the NSEA, who taught mathematics at the secondary and college levels, began her association work...
102 died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska

GENOA, Neb. (AP) — Researchers say they have uncovered the names of 102 Native American students who died at a federally operated boarding school in Nebraska. The Omaha World-Herald reports that the discovery comes as ground-penetrating radar has been used in recent weeks to search for a cemetery once used by the school that operated in Genoa from 1884 to 1934.
Ricketts: Helping Nebraskans lead better lives

The State of Nebraska prioritizes helping Nebraskans lead better lives by promoting physical and mental health. This work has taken on a whole new sense of urgency during the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with the worst public health emergency in over a century, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) has stepped up admirably to serve our citizens.
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

