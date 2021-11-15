Xbox has announced over 70 new backward compatible games

In more odd Xbox Marketplace news, Max Payne 3 has been relisted on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace, fuelling recent backwards compatibility rumours. Recently, 11 original Xbox games were spotted on the old Xbox Marketplace storefront, feeding rumours that Microsoft could be bringing back the Backwards Compatibility program. Among these games were Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but, as spotted by the folks over on r/xboxone, Max Payne 3, which was delisted from storefronts, has now randomly appeared on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace and can be purchased for 75 Saudi riyals (about $20). This is strange considering servers for Max Payne 3 shut down in September this year, which leads us to think that this could be some sort of mistake or that Microsoft is testing something out.

