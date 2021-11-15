ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox has announced over 70 new backward compatible games

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has today added over 70 Xbox 360 and original Xbox games to the backward compatibility library for Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. New additions playable on its more modern consoles for the first time include the entire Max Payne and FEAR franchises, plus Skate 2. Today’s new...

GameStop is offering up to $300 trade-in value on last-gen consoles

EB Games’ GameStop’s latest promotion offers up to $300 in trade-in value on select PlayStation 4 consoles and up to $200 on select Xbox One consoles. Unfortunately, this excludes the Xbox One S Digital Console. The deal is in-store only and can’t be combined with other trade offers. Hardware must have all the necessary components for the trade, and can’t be tampered with, says GameStop.
Best Buy is selling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite console in stores today

US retailer Best Buy has confirmed that it will be selling the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition console bundle in stores today. The first ever limited edition Xbox Series X console officially launches today to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the original Halo’s release. To stand a...
32 Denuvo games are not compatible with Intel’s new Alder Lake CPUs

Intel has just launched its new Alder Lake desktop CPUs. However, and as we’ve already reported, these CPUs could have compatibility issues with a number of DRMs. And, as Intel confirmed, there are currently 32 Denuvo games that do not work with it. This information comes from PCGamer. As Intel...
Max Payne 3 relisted on Saudi Arabian Xbox store, fuelling backwards compatibility rumours

In more odd Xbox Marketplace news, Max Payne 3 has been relisted on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace, fuelling recent backwards compatibility rumours. Recently, 11 original Xbox games were spotted on the old Xbox Marketplace storefront, feeding rumours that Microsoft could be bringing back the Backwards Compatibility program. Among these games were Max Payne and Max Payne 2, but, as spotted by the folks over on r/xboxone, Max Payne 3, which was delisted from storefronts, has now randomly appeared on the Saudi Arabian Xbox Marketplace and can be purchased for 75 Saudi riyals (about $20). This is strange considering servers for Max Payne 3 shut down in September this year, which leads us to think that this could be some sort of mistake or that Microsoft is testing something out.
Halo Infinite’s store page could point to surprise early multiplayer release

Microsoft could be planning a surprise early release for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode. That’s according to date references found in the source code for the game’s official store page. Twitter user Adam Fairclough discovered on Friday that the page contained multiple uses of the date November 15, 2021 and the time 18:00.
Xbox backward compatibility adds Max Payne and FEAR in final catalog update

Xbox backward compatibility has received its last infusion of new titles, which also includes frame rate boosts for 26 already included games. Microsoft laid out the full list of more than 70 new backward compatibility games in a post to the official Major Nelson blog while calling out the new features some of those games and others can enjoy in a post to the Xbox Wire. The list of all-new games includes the complete Max Payne and FEAR franchises, while the games receiving a new FPS boost option include all of the Gears of War games, Fallout: New Vegas, and Fallout 3.
Several Xbox 360 games recieve updates ahead of Xbox Anniversary event

Several Xbox 360 games, including many Bethesda titles, have received updates ahead of the upcoming Xbox 20th Anniversary live stream. Fallout 3, Fallout New Vegas, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, Fable anniversary, Dead Space, Dead Space 3, Dragon Age Origins, Dragon Age 2 and Fable 3 have all received updates, the content of which is unknown.
Sources: Vanguard was Call of Duty’s worst UK launch in 14 years

Call of Duty Vanguard’s UK launch was the lowest of any series entry in the modern era, VGC understands. On Sunday GamesIndustry.biz published physical and digital sales data from GSD which shows that Vanguard’s opening week was down 40% year-on-year, compared to Call of Duty’s previous premium entry Black Ops Cold War.
Review: Battlefield 2042’s Portal mode saves it from being a series low point

It’s probably a bad sign for your game if your player base would rather play recreations of previous entries in the series, instead of the new one. That’s the strange situation that Battlefield 2042 finds itself in. Because despite the strong visuals and mostly engaging gunplay of Battlefield 2042, had it not been for the excellent Battlefield Portal allowing players to access some of the best cuts from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and many more, it would be a very dull package indeed.
Xbox’s new controller has Phil Spencer’s autograph on it

Users who have obtained the upcoming 20th anniversary Xbox controller early have discovered that it features Xbox Boss Phil Spencer‘s signature. Under the plastic panel that covers the batteries, the phrase “When everybody plays, we all win.” is shown, followed by Phil Spencer’s signature. Notice: To display this embed please...
Xbox ‘is pushing Phil Spencer to line up a successor’

Microsoft is encouraging its head of Xbox, Phil Spencer to think about a succession plan. That’s according to a new GQ profile in which the exec shares his thoughts on the future of the Xbox division, and reveals that he’s thinking about who could replace him in his role as boss.
Halo Infinite: Insiders back potential early multiplayer release today

Industry insiders have backed a potential early launch for Halo Infinite’s free-to-play multiplayer mode today. This weekend, date references were found in the source code for Halo Infinite’s official store page, with multiple uses of the date November 15, 2021 and the time 18:00. These dates were used with the reference ‘PreOrderReleaseDate’.
Xbox 20th anniversary show: watch the live stream here

Microsoft is celebrating Xbox’s 20th anniversary today with a special digital broadcast, which you’ll be able to watch here live. While the company has said it won’t announce any games during Monday’s event, it has urged fans to tune in for “a special look back at 20 years of Xbox” – and some surprises are expected too.
