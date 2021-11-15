ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Undefeated SLU Men’s Soccer is No. 10 seed in NCAA Tournament

By Monica Ryan
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – The Billikens are the No. 10 seed in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament.

After earning a first-round bye, they will take on either Maryland or Long Island on Sunday, November 21 at Hermann Stadium.

The Bills beat Duquesne 2-1 on Sunday to win the Atlantic 10 Tournament. The men are the last undefeated team in the NCAA with 14-0-4.

TKO: SLU Men’s Soccer could add another banner to its historic collection

Saint Louis is making their NCAA-record 49th appearance in the tournament and their first since 2014. The Billikens last earned a national seed in 2012 as a No. 8 overall seed.

The tournament’s top 16 seeds are as follows:

  1. Oregon State
  2. Washington
  3. Georgetown
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Pittsburgh
  6. Tulsa
  7. Duke
  8. Clemson
  9. Kentucky
  10. Saint Louis
  11. West Virginia
  12. Penn State
  13. Florida International
  14. Marshall
  15. Indiana
  16. New Hampshire

The selection show announced all 48 schools in the 2021 NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament at noon on Monday.

Another Missouri school is also in the tournament. Missouri State will host Creighton on Thursday.

Due to COVID, the 2020 tournament was held in spring 2021 with 36 teams. SLU’s 2020 season ended with a 2-1 loss against Fordham in the first round of the Atlantic 10 Championship Tournament.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

