Did you know that the Xbox brand is coming up on 20 years old, and to celebrate that Xbox Anniversary, there’s going to be a live stream? Well, you do now. Announced on the official Xbox Blog, it’s all going to be taking place on November 15th via Youtube, Twitch, and Facebook. The company is planning to celebrate some of the favourite moments from the last twenty years, and has been keen to tell people not to expect new game announcements at this Xbox Anniversary celebration stream.

