VALORANT players can finally try Chamber and five stack queues across all ranks since Patch 3.10 is live. Chamber is the new exciting sentinel agent with an ability set designed to take the fight to the enemy. Players can use his custom heavy pistol with an ADS feature to dominate opponents or use his ultimate to summon a custom sniper rifle that’s a one-shot kill on any part of the body. Chamber can also teleport and place traps to slow enemies caught in the immediate area, making him a well-rounded agent capable of hitting outside his designated role.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO