As announced during Disney+ Day, The Spiderwick Chronicles is being revived as a new series for Disney+ after the failed attempt to bring the series of fantasy books successfully to the big screen in a 2008 movie starring Freddie Highmore, Martin Short, Mary-Louise Parker and Seth Rogan. The movie, which was produced by Nickelodeon and Paramount, was well received by most critics and audiences, but the box office figures, which saw the movie pull in $162 million from its reported $90 million budget didn't exactly spur Paramount to action on continuing the franchise. However, it looks like we now could be seeing a broader and more detailed interpretation with a long from series that will hopefully bring more of the world created by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi to life.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO