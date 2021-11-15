Kyle Rittenhouse: Jury to decide fate of US teen gunman
BBC
4 days ago
A jury has been sent to deliberate in the case of a teen who shot three men amid civil unrest last year, in one of the most high-profile trials in the US. Wrapping up, prosecutors said Kyle Rittenhouse walked off like a "hero in a Western" after opening fire on the...
A juror involved in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse was dismissed on Thursday for saying a joke that references the Kenosha police shooting—captured on a cellphone video—that involved a Black man in Wisconsin. According to NBC News, a juror, identified as Juror No. 7, was being led to his car...
The latest development in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse has left several observers outraged. On Tuesday afternoon, Kenosha County Circuit Court Bruce Schroeder ruled that defense attorneys can refer to the men who were shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as “rioters,” “arsonists” and “looters” after opening arguments are made. “He can...
The man Kyle Rittenhouse shot in the arm testified on Monday that he believed the teenager was an "active shooter." Gaige Grosskreutz, a medic, said he ran after Rittenhouse because he thought he might need to treat a gunshot victim. Grosskreutz also said he tried to surrender to Rittenhouse, but...
The third day of deliberation in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial ended without a verdict on Thursday, as jurors were sent home following more than 24 hours of deliberation across three days this week. Jurors will reconvene at 9am CT on Friday.Earlier on Thursday, Judge Bruce Schroeder barred MSNBC from covering the trial inside the courthouse for the remainder of the trial, after a freelancer journalist was stopped by the Kenosha Police Department for allegedly running a traffic signal behind a bus used to transport jurors to the courthouse. Police said they believed the man tried to photograph the bus.NBC News...
Lawyers are scheduled to deliver their closing arguments Monday in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, and then the case will go to the jury. If I were a member of that jury, I expect I would reluctantly vote to acquit Rittenhouse of the most serious homicide charges based on the evidence that he was acting in self-defense when he shot three people in Kenosha in August 2020.
One of the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse in Wisconsin was an “idiot,” but not a threat, testified a witness who, like Rittenhouse, had also showed up to that night’s protest packing an AR-15-style rifle. Former Marine Jason Lackowski was with Rittenhouse during the August night last year shortly before...
KENOSHA, Wis. — More than a year after his nephew was shot seven times by a police officer, paralyzing him from the waist down, Justin Blake takes to this city’s broad courthouse steps each morning and makes his case for justice. He wants Kyle Rittenhouse, the teen on trial here...
Another day, another twist in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. With closing arguments set to begin later this morning, Judge Bruce Schroeder has made the decision to dismiss one of the accused shooter’s misdemeanor gun charges. Chicago Tribune Columnist Rex Huppke reports that Schroeder dismissed the charge “because Rittenhouse’s gun had a longer barrel than the type detailed in Wisconsin state law.”
A protester outside the courtroom where Kyle Rittenhouse has been on trial was allegedly caught body-slamming a journalist, and was found to be avoiding bail. Anthony Chacon, according to reports, was wearing a “f*** Kyle Rittenhouse” t-shirt at the protest outside the court when he apparently assaulted a journalist. He also held a placard. Footage from outside the courtroom on Wednesday appeared to show a man matching his description hitting a journalist’s camera, forcing him to back off. It was unclear if the same journalist was body-slammed by the 20-year-old, in an alleged assault that was seen by a...
Police made multiple arrests outside the Kyle Rittenhouse trial after fighting broke out among rival protesters.The drama unfolded on the steps of the Kenosha County Courthouse in Wisconsin as tensions between pro-Rittenhouse supporters and Black Lives Matters activists boiled over.The jury in the case has been sent home after a second day of deliberations as the nation waits and watches to see if Mr Rittenhouse will be convicted or acquitted in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz during BLM protests in the city last year.Mr Rittenhouse, who is now 18, is charged...
The crowd outside the Kenosha courthouse erupted into scenes of chaos, shouting and pushing as Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges.Supporters of the teenager waved signs and proclaimed victory over loud speakers for gun control activists, self-defence and conservative causes - some of which had nothing to do with the violence that unfolded on 25 August 2020Simultaneously, relatives of Jacob Blake, whose shooting in the back seven times by police prompted the protest that drew in Mr Rittenhouse, called for justice for the victims and a more fair legal system that they hoped would have seen him behind bars....
CHICAGO (CBS) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges on Friday, after his trial for shooting three people, killing two of them in Kenosha last year.
Rittenhouse broke down in tears, nearly collapsing as a court clerk announced the jury had found him not guilty of all charges. He had faced five counts, including charges of first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, first-degree intentional homicide, and attempted first-degree attempted homicide. He faced up to life in prison had he been convicted.
There was no question Rittenhouse shot anyone, and the trial boiled down to whether he was legitimately acting in self-defense....
The Kyle Rittenhouse and Ahmaud Arbery cases have become two of the most high-profile murder trials in America. Jury selection in both cases ended this week, with just one person of color making it onto each respective jury. Legal experts told Insider how this happened, and why the jury selection...
Kyle Rittenhouse collapsed into his chair and wept uncontrollably as the not guilty verdicts were read out in court on Friday. Mr Rittenhouse, 18, became overcome with emotion at the conclusion of the three week trial as he was cleared of the homicide of Anthony Huber, 26 and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36.Mr Rittenhouse appeared to hyperventilate and embraced his lawyer Corey Chirafisi, before rushing out of the courtroom as Judge Brice Schroeder addressed the jury.Earlier, Judge Schroeder had warned the court not to react as the verdicts were read out by the jury foreman.Follow the latest updates on the Kyle Rittenhouse trialThe just spent nearly 24 hours deliberating the verdicts in the highly charged case.
Kyle Rittenhouse's mother stressed that her son's verdict is "in the hands of the jury" ahead of a ruling on what charges the judge will allow for consideration in the Wisconsin murder trial. Jury members will prepare for deliberation following an emotional and tense week of arguments and testimony. Rittenhouse...
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS) — Two people were arrested Wednesday afternoon amid protests outside the Kenosha County Courthouse as jurors deliberated in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
Kenosha police and the county sheriff’s office said a 20-year-old man was arrested on allegations of battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, while a 34-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of disorderly conduct.
The arrests happened just after after 4 p.m., Kenosha police have not confirmed exactly what led up to them. But witnesses told CBS 2 that one protester apparently punched a sign out of another protester’s hand – leading to an altercation and the arrest.
