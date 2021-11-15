Kyle Rittenhouse: Jury to decide fate of US teen gunman

The crowd outside the Kenosha courthouse erupted into scenes of chaos, shouting and pushing as Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted on all charges.Supporters of the teenager waved signs and proclaimed victory over loud speakers for gun control activists, self-defence and conservative causes - some of which had nothing to do with the violence that unfolded on 25 August 2020Simultaneously, relatives of Jacob Blake, whose shooting in the back seven times by police prompted the protest that drew in Mr Rittenhouse, called for justice for the victims and a more fair legal system that they hoped would have seen him behind bars....

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO