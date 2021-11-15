ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TIAA Blocks Roger Ferguson from Joining Apollo Global Management

 4 days ago

Apollo Global Management Inc. said Roger W. Ferguson, Jr., the former Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, is being prohibited by his ex-employer TIAA from joining the firm. On October 18, 2021, Apollo Global Management announced that Roger Ferguson was named Vice...

macny.org

Marissa Beck Joins MACNY as Marketing & Communications Manager

We are so excited to welcome Marissa Beck to the team! Marissa has joined the organization as the Marketing & Communications Manager. In her role, she will support various marketing and communications initiatives for both MACNY and Partners for Education & Business, Inc. (PEB). She will also work directly with MACNY’s training and events teams to deliver content and offerings to MACNY members.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Formstack Gets More Money as Silversmith Capital Partners Joins Investor Base

Fishers, Indiana-based Formstack is a workplace productivity platform. Launched in 2006, Formstack empowers anyone to quickly and easily build custom forms, create documents, and collect eSignatures—all without code. In 2018, growth equity firm PSG (Providence Strategic Growth Capital Partners L.L.C.) invested in Formstack and helped the company make four acquisitions. Formstack just raised US$ 425 million in a round led by Silversmith Capital Partners and insider PSG.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Partners Group buys U.S. HVAC company DiversiTech at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion

Partners Group Holding AG said Wednesday it agreed to buy DiversiTech - a Georgia-based manufacturer and supplier of parts and accessories for heating, ventilation and air conditioning equipment - from Permira at an enterprise value of $2.2 billion. Permira and management will remain minority investors in the company, which was founded in 1971 and based near Atlanta. DiversiTech employs 1,250 people at 20 locations in the U.S., Canada and the U.K. Partners Group said it plans to accelerating new product development, expand through mergers and acquisitions and boost internal manufacturing capabilities. Partners Group managing director Andrew Oliver led the deal. Shares of Partners Group rose 0.7%.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

BVK to Invest Alongside Union Investment Fund in Munich Development

Union Investment has acquired a development project in Munich’s Werksviertel district via a forward funding deal. In the immediate vicinity of Project East, which was acquired by Union Investment earlier in 2021 through a joint venture with Hines, a PANDION OFFICEHOME will be built by summer 2024. Construction of the office building, which will provide around 1,500 workplaces, will start in January 2022. The building has already been let for 15 years to the Bundesanstalt für Immobilienaufgaben for use by the German Patent and Trade Mark Office since the summer of this year.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

KKR Gets a Piece of Beacon Pointe Wealth Manager

Private equity firm KKR got a stake in Newport Beach, California-based Beacon Pointe, LLC, the parent company to Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC. The Beacon Pointe team, including CEO and Co-Founder Shannon Eusey, will continue to own over 50% of Beacon Pointe Advisors, LLC going forward, and Abry Partners will fully exit its investment in Beacon Pointe as a result of this transaction. KKR’s investment will provide Beacon Pointe with growth capital to support key priorities and continue Beacon Pointe Advisors’ strategy for national expansion through new office openings and acquisitions. KKR is making its investment in Beacon Pointe through its North American private equity strategy. The transaction is expected to close before year-end, subject to customary closing conditions.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
aithority.com

Serkan Batir joins Qontigo as Managing Director, DAX

Qontigo, a leading provider of innovative risk, analytics and index solutions, named Serkan Batir as Managing Director, DAX. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for strategic initiatives related to Germany’s flagship index. Previously with BlackRock for thirteen years, where he held senior positions in index portfolio and product management, Batir reports to Axel Lomholt, recently appointed Chief Product Officer, Indices and Benchmarks.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

SEI Picks up the Scraps of Fintech Analyzer Platform Novus

SEI inked a deal to acquire Novus Partners, Inc. (Novus), a global portfolio intelligence platform company, designed to expand SEI’s capabilities for both the institutional investor and investment management markets. Founded in May 2007 by Basil Qunibi, Novus started out tracking the holdings of hedge fund portfolios and then expanded to other investor types. Novus works with more than 140 clients. 49 of Novus’ full-time employees will join SEI. Prior to founding Novus, Basil Qunibi was a member of the long/short equity team at Ivy Asset Management.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

PE Firm Apollo Buys Alcohol Breath Test Company from ABRY Partners

The timing is near perfect as U.S. Congress passed the $1 trillion infrastructure package bill. Part of the bill includes improving auto safety and in the legislation it reads that monitoring systems would likely be mandated in all new cars starting as early as 2026. Funds managed by Apollo Global...
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Bravura Capital Takes a Stake in Venturi Private Wealth

Founded in 2015, Austin-based Venturi Private Wealth is a wealth management firm focused on serving the complex needs of high-net-worth (HNW) and ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) individuals, families and business owners. Bravura Capital, the family office of Kent Weldon, made an investment in Venturi Private Wealth. Weldon will also join Venturi’s Board of Advisors.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Sonnedix Sells Puerto Rico Solar Operations to Arclight’s Infinigen Platform

Sonnedix Power Holdings Limited was formed in 2009. Arclight Capital Partners, LLC signed a deal to buy Sonnedix’s Puerto Rico Operation to ArcLight’s Infinigen. The Puerto Rico Operations comprises the Oriana and Horizon operating solar PV plants totaling 73.2MW, plus other entities pursuing additional solar and battery energy storage in Puerto Rico. Sonnedix said the deal includes Sonnedix USA, Sonnedix Solar Puerto Rico, Sonnedix Solar Puerto Rico Holdings, and Sonnedix Solar Puerto Rico Holdings II. The Puerto Rico Operations will conduct business under the Infinigen name post-closing.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Light Reading

Rogers joins Ericsson's 'Startup 5G' program

STOCKHOLM – Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) today announced Rogers Communications as the first North American service provider to join its global Startup 5G program. Ericsson's Startup 5G program is designed to help communications service providers (CSPs) accelerate the successful commercialization and monetization of 5G by introducing them to the right consumer innovation partners. The program will also encourage 5G innovation transfer between start-ups and Rogers to create new business opportunities for both sides.
BUSINESS
swfinstitute.org

Farmers Business Network Raises Series G Round

Farmers Business Network, also known as FBN, is a global farmer-to-farmer network and agriculture tech company. Farmers Business Network raised US$ 300 million in a Series G funding round that was led by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC. Other investors include LN Mittal Family Office, ADM Ventures Investment Corporation (part of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company), venture capital firm Colle Capital Partners, Walleye Capital, and Tudor Investment Corporation.
AGRICULTURE
swfinstitute.org

Cboe Global Markets to Acquire Struggling Canadian Securities Exchange NEO

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), a provider of global market infrastructure and tradable products,entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Aequitas Innovations, Inc., more commonly known as NEO, a fintech organization that comprises of a fully registered Tier-1 Canadian securities exchange with a diverse product and services set ranging from corporate listings to cash equity trading. Ownership of NEO will help allow Cboe to provide a more fulsome Canadian equities offering, operating the NEO Exchange, a national securities exchange with trading, listings and other services, in addition to MATCHNow, the alternative trading system (ATS) acquired by Cboe in 2020. This strengthened offering is expected to drive more trading activity on Cboe markets and improve efficiencies and opportunities for investors and capital-raisers in both Canada and the U.S. Fully operational since 2015, the NEO Exchange is a Toronto-based Canadian stock exchange operator with business lines across listings, trading, and market data. Its sister company, NEO Connect, provides a distribution platform supporting mutual funds, private funds and private corporates. With ownership of the MATCHNow and NEO businesses, Cboe will be able to provide a comprehensive equities platform for the Canadian markets with over 16.5% combined market share expected at close2, market data feeds, access services, listings and distribution services for non-listed securities.
MARKETS
swfinstitute.org

BlackRock Forms JV with Outpost Management on UK Housing

BlackRock’s European property platform has formed a joint venture with real estate manager Outpost Management Limited to invest £500 million in U.K. residential assets, specifically rental housing. Outpost Management was founded by Troy Tomasik, a former Managing Director at Greystar Real Estate Partners. In over 6 years at Greystar, Troy Tomasik led multiple functions including acquisitions, asset management, development, and portfolio management in the UK and Europe; deploying over £5 billion across 30,000 beds of student accommodation and 3,500 units of residential accommodation.
REAL ESTATE
idahobusinessreview.com

Coleman joins Wealth Management Associates

Wealth Management Associates has announced the addition of investment advisor Jacob Coleman to the Eagle office. Coleman brings 24 years of investment management and financial planning experience to the team. His services include business succession planning, family wealth management, retirement planning and estate planning needs. As a fiduciary, Coleman prides himself in offering unbiased advice tailored to every individual’s financial needs. He enjoys the challenge of developing highly personalized, yet simple solutions to complex financial situations.
EAGLE, ID
swfinstitute.org

UC California Investment Office to Create a Real Estate Operating Company

The University of California Board of Regents agreed to form an in-house real estate operating company (REOC). The mega endowment plans to increase its allocation to real estate beyond real estate funds and separate accounts. The REOC will help the endowment manage RE exposure in a more methodical way rather than buying assets and having an outside company manage properties at high fees.
REAL ESTATE
swfinstitute.org

Expect More Boardroom Chaos as SEC Adopts Universal Proxy

On November 17, 2021, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted new Rule 14a-19 and amendments to existing rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 to require the use of “universal” proxy cards in all nonexempt director election contests at publicly traded companies in the U.S. This dramatically changes the rules for proxy contests. The new “Universal Proxy Rules” contain only slight modifications from rules the SEC first proposed in October 2016, for which the SEC reopened the public comment period during 2021. The Universal Proxy Rules confer substantially more significant rights to shareholders without any minimum ownership requirements. For example, only owning one share for one minute would be sufficient. The new rules are likely to embolden activist investors and increase the incidence of contested director elections.
ECONOMY

