11/15 – Rob Knight’s “Sunny & Warmer” Afternoon Forecast

By Rob Knight
wxxv25.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday and Tuesday will bring sunny skies and light winds as highs/lows each day becoming a few degrees warmer than previous days. Thursday, an upper level disturbance is expected to move through the northeast coast of the...

www.wxxv25.com

KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly nights but warmer afternoon highs return for the weekend

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Clouds have cleared out nicely overnight which made for great views of the lunar eclipse. Hopefully you got a chance to see some of it before it wrapped up prior to sunrise. If you were out though, you already know you’ll need to continue to stay bundled up through the morning as temperatures have taken the plunge after yesterday’s cold front. Temperatures will warm up into the 60s by afternoon which will help break the chill by late-morning. Breezes will also relax a bit more later in the afternoon and calm through the evening as temperatures quickly drop back into the 50s and 40s after sunset.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CBS42.com

Sunny and much colder today with warmer temperatures this weekend

The Lunar Eclipse is ending this morning. It is a clear and cold morning with temperatures in the 30s. Bundle up as you head out the door. We will have a sunny, breezy, and drier day as an area of high pressure moves north of Alabama. Expect chilly temperatures with highs only in the upper 50s.
wxxv25.com

11/18 – Brantly’s “Temps Dropping” Thursday Evening Forecast

Behind the cold front moving across the area right now, northerly winds will increase and allow for a cooler airmass to filter in. Recent forecast soundings and satellite trends indicate that a layer of stratus clouds will push in behind the front and should last until the very early morning hours. Skies should clear out by daybreak as high pressure begins to build in. This will provide us with a mostly clear, but fairly breezy Friday.
CBS 46

FORECAST: Sunny, 60's Friday afternoon

A cold and windy morning will turn into a nice afternoon in metro Atlanta with sunny skies and afternoon temperatures in the 60's. Clouds gradually increase through the weekend, which will be dry and cool with highs in the 50s Saturday and low 60s Sunday. Rain chances increase Sunday night as our next, much stronger cold front approaches.
wxxv25.com

11/19 – Rob Knight’s “Cold & Breezy” Morning Forecast

Breezy conditions behind last night’s cold front will gradually diminish later in the evening. High temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid 60s for the majority of the area under clear skies. Low temperatures tonight into Saturday morning will be the coolest of the short term, dropping into the upper 30s to low 40s for northern areas and into the upper 40s to low 50s along the coast. Surface high pressure will gradually build into the area for the weekend will bring very pleasant weather for Saturday as high temperatures trend in the low to mid-70s under plenty of sunshine!
WDAM-TV

Cooler this afternoon. Warmer this weekend.

We’re starting off your morning clear and cold with temps in the low 40s. Skies will be sunny all day long with highs reaching the low 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 40s for those Friday Night Football Games this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 30s.
CBS 46

FORECAST: Sunny, 60s Friday afternoon; Cold tonight

Our sunny afternoon will turn into a cold evening in metro Atlanta with temperatures quickly dropping into the 40s after 8 p.m. Clear skies will continue today, but it will be chilly if you have Friday evening plans. The weekend will be dry with showers returning to metro Atlanta early...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Cloudy, Cold Friday; Milder Weekend Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– A milder weekend is ahead. Less wind this morning but it's still rather cold as temps start in the 20s. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RWrwxXpc44 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) November 19, 2021 Morning sunshine Friday gives way to afternoon clouds and chilly temperatures near 40 degrees. Windy and warmer Saturday is expected with temperatures in the upper 40s. There’s a slight chance for a shower by evening then a better chance overnight. Highs hold near 50 on Sunday. Rain showers are possible during the day with a chance for a rain/snow mix by evening.
CHICAGO, IL
wxxv25.com

11/19 Rob Knight’s “Sunny & Warmer” Weekend Forecast

Breezy conditions behind last night’s cold front will gradually diminish later in the evening. Low temperatures tonight into Saturday morning will be the coolest of the short term, dropping into the low to mid-40s. Surface high pressure will gradually build into the area for the weekend will bring very pleasant weather for Saturday as high temperatures trend in the low to mid-70s under plenty of sunshine!
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clearing Skies And Cold Temperatures Thursday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Look for clearing skies and cold Thursday night. Lows will be in the low 20s with wind chills in the teens at times. (Credit: CBS 2) Although we start off with sunshine on Friday morning, expect clouds to increase through the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. It will be mostly cloudy and chilly on Saturday with highs in the upper 40s. Look for patchy rain and breezy and chilly conditions on Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. (Credit: CBS 2) Light snow is possible Sunday evening and Sunday night. It will be very cold and windy for Monday with highs only in the low 30s, but a gusty wind will make it feel like the teens all day long. (Credit: CBS 2) Looking ahead, Thanksgiving Day will feature a mostly cloudy sky and a chance of rain. Highs will be in the low 40s.
CHICAGO, IL

