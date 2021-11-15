ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Julio Lugo, who played on world-champion Red Sox team in 2007, dead at 45

universalhub.com
 4 days ago

universalhub.com

whio.com

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 18: Julio Lugo #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals during warmups for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 18, 2009 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 7-3. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
cbslocal.com

Former Orioles Shortstop Julio Lugo Dead At Age 45, Reports Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles and Major League Baseball are mourning the loss of former shortstop Julio Lugo, who has died at the age of 45. Lugo, who retired in 2011 after spending 12 seasons in the majors including one with Baltimore, died of a heart attack, his family told ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas.
MLB
nbcboston.com

Remembering Julio Lugo's Touching Gesture of Kindness With Red Sox

Tomase: Remembering a long-ago gesture of kindness from Julio Lugo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a quick story about the late Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo, who died on Monday in the Dominican Republic, one day shy of his 46th birthday. While the reporter-player dynamic is often collegial,...
MLB
Person
Julio Lugo
abc17news.com

Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ’07 champs, has died

The Boston Red Sox say former major league shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. ESPN reported that Lugo’s family presumed the cause of death to be a heart attack. Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He hit .385 in Boston’s 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.
MLB
NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MLB player Julio Lugo dies — dead at 45

Former MLB shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo’s family informed ESPN’s Enrique Rojas on Monday that Lugo died of what was believed to be a heart attack. He was 45. Lugo played 12 MLB seasons for seven different teams. The career .269 hitter won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox in 2007. He last played for the Atlanta Braves in 2011.
MLB
#Champion Red#Uhub
The Spun

MLB World Pays Tribute To Former Shortstop Julio Lugo

Some shocking and sad news in the MLB world today. Longtime shortstop Julio Lugo has passed away of a reported likely heart attack. Lugo’s untimely passing comes just one day before his 46th birthday. A native of the Dominican Republic, he carved out a 12-year career in the big leagues from 2000-11.
MLB
NESN

Ex-Red Sox Infielder Credits Julio Lugo For Helping Him Reach MLB

The impact Julio Lugo had on the Boston Red Sox organization lasted much longer than his tenure with the team. Former Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks credited Lugo on Monday for helping him and other minor leaguers become better professionals. Middlebrooks used Twitter to share the story about how Lugo affected his career.
MLB
TMZ.com

MLB's Julio Lugo Dead At 45 After Heart Attack

10:55 AM PT -- The Red Sox just confirmed the news ... saying, "The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo." "We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family." The Tampa Bay Rays added ... "We are saddened to hear...
MLB
WCVB

Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo dies at age 45, family tells ESPN

BOSTON — Former Boston Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo is dead at the age of 45, his family told ESPN's Enrique Rojas. Rojas tweeted at 11:40 a.m. Monday that Lugo's family told him that the 12-year major-league veteran presumably died of a heart attack Monday morning in his native country of the Dominican Republic.
MLB
Popculture

Julio Lugo, Longtime MLB Shortstop, Dead at 45

Julio Lugo, longtime MLB shortstop who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox, has died, the family told Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45 years old. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but Rojas said Lugo died "presumably due to a heart attack." Lugo...
MLB
chatsports.com

Former MLB infielder Julio Lugo has died

Julio Lugo, former MLB player with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, and five other teams, has passed away, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45. Rojas reports that it is believed Lugo suffered a heart attack. Lugo spent parts of twelve seasons in the majors, making his...
MLB
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Eduardo Rodriguez, Garrett Whitlock, Julio Lugo

The Boston Red Sox lost their first big free agent on Monday when Eduardo Rodriguez made a quick decision in his free agency and signed a five-year deal with the Tigers. Where does that leave the Red Sox now in the rotation? (Sean McAdam; Boston Sports Journal) John Tomase wonders...
MLB
