Julio Lugo, who played on world-champion Red Sox team in 2007, dead at 45

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles and Major League Baseball are mourning the loss of former shortstop Julio Lugo, who has died at the age of 45. Lugo, who retired in 2011 after spending 12 seasons in the majors including one with Baltimore, died of a heart attack, his family told ESPN reporter Enrique Rojas.
The Boston Red Sox say former major league shortstop Julio Lugo has died. Lugo played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team. ESPN reported that Lugo’s family presumed the cause of death to be a heart attack. Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000 to 2011 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He hit .385 in Boston’s 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.
The impact Julio Lugo had on the Boston Red Sox organization lasted much longer than his tenure with the team. Former Red Sox infielder Will Middlebrooks credited Lugo on Monday for helping him and other minor leaguers become better professionals. Middlebrooks used Twitter to share the story about how Lugo affected his career.
