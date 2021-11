MALVERN, PA — PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS) recently provided an update on corporate activities and reported third-quarter 2021 financial results. “During the third quarter of 2021, we made important progress advancing our lead product candidate bentracimab closer to potential commercialization for patients in critical need of an antiplatelet reversal agent,” said Jonathan P. Mow, Chief Executive Officer, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals. “In August, we were pleased to achieve our interim enrollment milestone for the pivotal REVERSE-IT Phase 3 trial, and we look forward to presenting data from the prespecified interim analysis at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions on November 15. Looking ahead, we remain focused on targeting a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission in mid-2022 and are excited about the future prospects of potentially commercializing the first ticagrelor reversal agent for patients who need urgent surgery or suffer from spontaneous bleeding events.”

