Jake Gyllenhaal: A Profile in Courage

It’s pretty weird to think that Patrick Swayze’s been dead for over 12 years now. The dude was an icon of ’80s and ’90s cinema and, moreover, popular culture at large, and it’s really interesting to consider what the back half of his career might have been like if he’d been fortunate to see the career revivals given to guys like Robert Downey Jr. or a number of other actors from the same era. But he still lives on, with brilliantly goofy movies of his like Road House still making the rounds on late-night cable, just waiting for a pair of insomniac (or deeply stoned) eyes to stun. However, we believe it was Descartes who said “IP exists, therefore it must be remade,” so this report that Deadline dropped on Wednesday afternoon shouldn’t be too surprising to anyone with some sense.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO