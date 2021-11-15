ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal: A Profile in Courage

Gawker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Gyllenhaal bravely decided to show his face this weekend, even though his ex-girlfriend released a 10-minute song about their short 2010 relationship. How he summoned the courage to do so, we may never know. Several media outlets were quick to cover Gyllenhaal’s presence at the Hamilton Behind the...

www.gawker.com

Related
Popculture

'Road House' Reboot Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the Works

Road House is a classic Patrick Swayze action film that is beloved by movie fans, and now its being reported that a reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal is in the works. According to Deadline, sources have said that MGM is very eager to get a new version of the film into production, and have begun looking for scribes to do a re-write on a previous script. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman are both attached to the project and, while the two have other films they are starting work on soon, the studio is said to be placing a high priority on the new reboot film.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

The Comments on Jamie Lee Curtis’s Instagram of Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Are Hysterical

So over the weekend, Jamie Lee Curtis hopped on Instagram and dropped a photo of Jake Gyllenhaal and his sister, Maggie. Which, cute...but also a choice! Mostly because the internet was extremely busy roasting Jake amid the release of Taylor Swift’s 10-minute version of “All Too Well,” not to mention extremely busy asking Maggie where Taylor’s scarf is.
CELEBRITIES
MY 103.5

Will Someone Please Check on Taylor Swift’s Ex Jake Gyllenhaal?

Has someone checked on Jake Gyllenhaal? Is he alright?. On Friday (Nov. 12), Taylor Swift re-released her 2012 record, Red: Taylor's Version, including the mythic 10-minute version of her song "All Too Well." The fan-favorite track has been long-rumored to be inspired by the singer's former relationship with Gyllenhaal. Upon...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Gyllenhaal
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Andy Cohen
Distractify

Jake Gyllenhaal Might Not Still Have Taylor Swift's Scarf

In the opening verse to "All Too Well," Taylor says she "left my scarf there at your sister's house / And you've still got it in your drawer even now." Swiftie sleuths pieced together that this was likely the scarf Taylor wore on her outing with Jake and his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal — and it didn't take long for them to find photos of him wearing what appears to be the same scarf out years later.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

MGM Courting Jake Gyllenhaal, Doug Liman for ‘Road House’ Remake

MGM is ramping up speed on its remake of “Road House,” with Jake Gyllenhaal in talks to star and director Doug Liman circling the project. While a production start date has not been set, MGM higher-ups reportedly see the project as a priority for the studio. No deals have been signed with Gyllenhaal or Liman yet, though the two are in active talks. Should both Gyllenhaal and Liman sign on, the “Road House” remake would mark the first collaboration between the actor and director. The pair already have busy schedules ahead, with Gyllenhaal set to begin shooting Guy Ritchie’s Afghanistan War thriller...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
vanyaland.com

Jake Gyllenhaal might head on down to the ‘Road House’

It’s pretty weird to think that Patrick Swayze’s been dead for over 12 years now. The dude was an icon of ’80s and ’90s cinema and, moreover, popular culture at large, and it’s really interesting to consider what the back half of his career might have been like if he’d been fortunate to see the career revivals given to guys like Robert Downey Jr. or a number of other actors from the same era. But he still lives on, with brilliantly goofy movies of his like Road House still making the rounds on late-night cable, just waiting for a pair of insomniac (or deeply stoned) eyes to stun. However, we believe it was Descartes who said “IP exists, therefore it must be remade,” so this report that Deadline dropped on Wednesday afternoon shouldn’t be too surprising to anyone with some sense.
MOVIES
The Tab

Right so what actually happened between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal?

For some reason the Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal relationship drama is more alive than ever and it’s been nine years since 2012. If, like me, you were too busy losing your shit over One Direction and panicking that the world was going to end then you probably missed the whole Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal drama.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Jake Gyllenhaal, Taylor Swift and a Cat Named Ms. FluffleStiltskin

Even though it only lasted three-ish months when it happened over a decade ago, Taylor Swift's brief romantic relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal is back in the public eye thanks to the singer-songwriter's recent re-issue of Red. The new 10-minute version of "All Too Well," which is rumored to be about the actor, is bringing back some past drama including a scarf that he still may or may not have in his position and a cat named Ms. FluffleStiltskin.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
US Magazine

Inside Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Short-Lived Romance

A lasting impression. Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal’s relationship may have been brief, but its impact certainly hasn’t been. The twosome were originally seen spending time together in October 2010 and dated for three months before going their separate ways. Two years later, Swift made headlines with her album Red, which included smash hits “All Too Well” and “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

What’s Going On With Jake Gyllenhaal and This Instagram Cat?

Jake Gyllenhaal loves to be elusive. He has been famously coy about his height, which I take to mean he is five-foot-ten. He will give no indication regarding the whereabouts of Taylor Swift’s scarf from that very first week. So, it will come as little surprise to you that he has refused to say whether or not he runs the Instagram account of this cat named Ms. FluffleStiltskin. Allow me to explain.
PETS
fangirlish.com

We Think Jake Gyllenhaal Didn’t Get the Point of ‘Brokeback Mountain’

In an effort to build a space for queer people like myself, every Tuesday I’ll be posting interviews, opinion pieces, listicles, reviews, and more focused on the LGBT community (and occasionally about the Latinx community since I am Latinx.) Welcome to Queerly Not Straight! Enjoy and leave a comment below if you have a suggestion for what I should cover next.
MOVIES
940wfaw.com

Celebrity Gossip: Jake Gyllenhaal, Travis Barker, Jennifer Lawrence + More!

JAKE GYLLENHAAL'S RUMORED CAT COMES TO HIS DEFENSE: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, has spoken out about the backlash her alleged owner has faced since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The cat wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “MEOUCH – y’all need to clam down and stop cyber bullying.” Although Gyllenhaal has never admitted to owning Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, he did admit to Yahoo in 2019 that he knew the feisty feline. https://www.instagram.com/p/CWV_MknJMO7/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Rumored Cat Told Taylor Swift Fans To Chill

In the days since Taylor Swift released her re-recorded album Red (Taylor’s Version), the internet has been preparing for an all-out cat-fight between her and her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. The plot twist came Tuesday Nov. 16 when Gyllenhaal’s rumored cat — I’ll get to that in a second — posted to Instagram indirectly asking Swift fans to “clam [sic] down and stop cyber bullying,” transforming what was once a metaphorical cat-fight into a literal one.
PETS
Daily Beast

Taylor Swift Fans’ Harassment of Jake Gyllenhaal Has Gotten Very Ugly

Before we get to the Swifties’ harassment campaign against their fearless leader’s resurrected nemesis, allow me to make a few things clear: Taylor Swift is a phenomenally gifted songwriter and her album Red, the last vestige of her country roots and a bridge to pop-music stardom, is her crowning achievement. I saw her perform three times on the original Red tour—each was nothing short of incredible. And it should go without saying, but Swift is entitled to write songs about whatever she damn well pleases—including past relationships that have affected her. After all, men have received far less criticism for penning stomach-turning hits on everything from fantasizing about killing their spouse and committing statutory rape to coveting their best friend’s wife.
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

Classic Patrick Swayze 80s Cult Film To Get A Redo With Jake Gyllenhaal

Okay, I’ll say it out loud. I LOVE Patrick Swayze movies. I don’t know why they have become punchlines for so many people. I mean what lady doesn’t like “Dirty Dancing” or “Ghost?” What guy doesn’t wish he was “Bodhi” from “Point Break” or dig “Next of Kin?” Then there’s this. The all time Swayze-if-it’s-on-I’ve-got-to-watch movie, 1989’s “Roadhouse.”
MOVIES

